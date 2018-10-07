Eastern Idahoans are expected to awaken to frost-covered lawns and winter-like temperatures on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the region that will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday. The weather service said temperatures in East Idaho could dip to 27 degrees Monday morning creating "widespread frost and freeze conditions" that will be cold enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation.
All of East Idaho will likely experience below-freezing temperatures Monday morning but the areas specifically covered by the freeze warning are Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Craters of the Moon, Raft River, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn and Oakley.
The weather service said conditions could be cold enough to end the growing season in these areas.
People in the areas covered by the freeze warning should "take precautions to protect all sensitive outdoor vegetation, including covering them or bringing them indoors if possible," the weather service said.