Fremont County voted "no" Tuesday on an advisory ballot measure to install wildlife crossings along U.S. Highway 20.
As of 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, 2,796 Fremont County residents participating in the election voted "no," 685 voted "yes" and 114 voted "I don't know." The measure failed with just 19 percent voting in favor compared to 78 percent against.
The advisory ballot question asked Fremont County voters whether they favor overpasses, underpasses or other structures and/or fencing, meant to deter wildlife from crossing the highway, along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor.
The Idaho Department of Transportation proposed installing three wildlife crossings along the highway, according to the Rexburg Standard Journal, and costs were estimated at as much as $22 million.
Supporters of the measure said crossings and fencing along Highway 20 would reduce vehicle/animal collisions. Other residents and some local officials opposed the crossings because of the cost and the effect they would have on the area’s appearance.
The vote is an advisory one, meaning the results won’t bind the Idaho Transportation Department or any other government entity.