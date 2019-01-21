On Sunday at approximately 7 p.m. a Fremont County deputy conducted a routine traffic stop for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 387 in Island Park, ID.
During the traffic stop the deputy became suspicious that the driver had provided a false name and that other criminal activity was taking place. The deputy could also smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the traffic stop the male driver admitted to having a suspended driver's license and lying about his name.
The male was taken into custody along with a female passenger who obstructed the deputy. The male was eventually identified and found to have a felony warrant out of Montana. During the course of the traffic stop approximately 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was found in the trunk of the vehicle along with various drug paraphernalia. Both the male and female were transported to the Fremont County jail and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. The male was also charged with providing false information to an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. The female was also charged with resisting/obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.