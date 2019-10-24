The leaves are displaying a cornucopia of color. There’s dust in the air. The hum of harvest is in the air too. Spuds are coming out of the ground by tractor and till in Idaho, but in Florida the same crop isn’t coming out, it’s going in.
Researchers in the Netherlands are recycling potato skins into oyster mats for underwater reef restoration. Florida is the first state to put the mats in the ocean along its coast. The mats are called Biodegradable EcoSystem Engineering elements.
“It can help nature by kick-starting restoration and that makes working with it very meaningful,” says Malenthe Teunis, Bureau Waardenburg, Netherlands marine ecologist. “In a way it’s similar to using Legos. Simple in design with infinite possibilities.”
Biodegradable EcoSystem Engineering elements are mats made from the starch found in potato skins. Spuds are peeled when they’re turned into potato chips. Those peels, or skins, are considered waste, but they still hold value because they hold starch. That starch is the biodegradable ingredient in the mats. The mats are installed underwater along the Florida coast to give oysters something to cling to. They disintegrate in five to 10 years. By then, the oysters are established and building more reef on top of spent shells.
“The Netherlands restores oyster beds and mussel beds plus salt marshes and wetlands. You name it, they put BESE in it,” says Christine Angelini, University of Florida Department of Environmental Engineering Sciences assistant professor. “What’s wonderful is we also have the same environments in Florida so we can try the same thing in the U.S.”
The mats are honeycomb shaped sheets that click together like a grid. Dropping that grid along a coast stripped of natural structure provides an underwater network for marine life to grow on. It also helps hold things in place during a hurricane.
“If there’s nothing in the water to reduce wave energy, it’s just going to crash onto the shore,” says Anne Birch, The Nature Conservancy Florida Marine Program Manager. “Yes, you can throw rocks out there if your main goal is to protect shoreline, but you’re not getting the other benefits oysters provide.”
Oysters are fort, food and filter. Oyster reefs provide shelter for small fish. Larger fish hang around reefs to eat smaller fish. People eat oysters too. As for filtering, one adult oyster filters up to 50 gallons of water a day.
“Anytime we can get oyster reefs back into a system is good,” Birch says. “What is a good size reef? Right now anything you can get in there is good. The bigger the better.”
Which means, if these potato-skin-inspired mats work well, there will be more reason to dig up Idaho’s famous potatoes for sharing above ground and underwater.