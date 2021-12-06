Editor’s note: This article first appeared in the Dec. 8, 1941 edition of the Post Register. The spellings, punctuation and capitalizations are as they appeared in that edition.
———
The FBI announced Monday the arrest of Idaho Falls Japanese as dangerous aliens.
The disclosure was made by Kenneth Logan, special agent in charge of the Butte field office of the federal bureau of investigation, in an exclusive interview with The Post-Register.
He declined to mention the names of those arrested in the roundup, but said they were all Japanese.
He likewise declined to mention the number taken, but the term “arrests” was taken to mean several.
It was understood that the F.B.I. had been working on the case here several days, and it was believed too that the Japanese were regarded as dangerous aliens.
The arrests were the first of their kind in the state by the FBI, and the disclosure came just at the moment congress passed the declaration of war against Japan.
A field agent of the Butte office made the arrest Mr. Logan said.
He added that the Japanese are being taken to Butte, where they will be turned over to the department of immigration and naturalization.
Harry Meppen, Bonneville county sheriff, said he understood the F.B.I. had arrested the teacher and his wife at the Japanese school on First street; and he said he believed them to be Mr. and Mrs. S. Uchida.