Editor's note: This article first published in the Sept. 30, 2006, edition of the Post Register.
Neal Ard of Salem and actor Samuel L. Jackson have something in common — both have had it with those blankety-blank snakes.
But unlike Jackson's fictional movie "Snakes on a Plane," Ard's plight doesn't have a tidy ending. He's stuck with a house that won't be a top seller, he can't afford to fix it and his family is horrified by the experience.
"This has traumatically affected our lives and our kids," Ard said.
Ard is the second Upper Valley homeowner this week to report a snake infestation. Lyman and Jeanine Hepworth's Wilford home is so overrun with snakes they have yet to move in. That couple made a video in hopes the people behind the TV show "Extreme Home Makeover" will renovate their home.
Ard said the problem is so bad, they once killed 13 terrestrial garter snakes in an hour.
"They will snap at you, and they give off a really pungent odor," he said.
Even though two separate homeowners have reported snake infestations, building inspectors and others say it isn't common here.
Jon Laux, a Fremont County building inspector, said this is the first he has heard of snake infestations in the area. Mice and spider infestations are far more common.
"It is the only two I've ever heard of. I don't believe it is a very common thing," he said.
Most pest control firms don't deal with snake infestations either.
Greg Blacker, of Affordable Pest and Lawn in Rexburg, said they've gotten calls from people who've had one or two snakes but not dozens and dozens.
He said sometimes a mothball in the center of a crawlspace can keep some out, but in most cases a homeowner needs to fill in all the cracks a snake could get through.
"It's really hard because they haven't come up with a good way to keep them out. There is a foam that doesn't work that well and it's real expensive," he said.
Unfortunately, once a snake infestation takes hold, the reptiles are difficult to get rid of because they instinctively return to the same place to hibernate.
At Ard's home, they slither through the foundation and up under the home's vinyl siding.
When he returns home from work, he said he is often greeted by dozens of snakes sunning themselves in his yard. He kills them but they keep coming back.
The first time Ard and his family found a snake was last spring, just a few months after they bought the house. They blew it off as an isolated case until Ard dropped a spoon in his kitchen a few days later and it landed on top of a coiled, 2-foot-long garter snake.
What angers Ard is that the home had been remodeled before they moved in and a building inspector failed to notice the problem before they closed on the purchase. (The family bought the house during the winter when the snakes were in hibernation.)
That's one big difference he sees between his situation and the Hepworths whose home hadn't been occupied in some time. According to an Associated Press story, the previous owner of the Hepworths' home offered to refund the money. That couple purchased their property from a friend after selling their old home.
Ard claims the previous owners failed to disclose the snake problem and moved to Oklahoma shortly after selling them the home.
He has contacted a lawyer to see what his options are since making the home snake proof and clearing their property has proven to be an expensive project. Ard said it would cost a contractor $6,000 to seal the foundation.
So far, he said the previous owners have offered to pay half that bill. But to the family, that isn't good enough. They are fed up with snakes and are moving to Rexburg next week.
"We have both had some restless nights. We are concerned for our safety," Ard said.