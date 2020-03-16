Dear readers,
We at the Post Register value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments:
Circulation: 208-542-6777 or email: circulation@postregister.com
Classified: 208-542-6767 or email: classifieds@postregister.com
Advertising: 208-542-6701 or email: dnims@postregister.com
News: 208-542-6795 or email: news@postregister.com
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.postregister.com.
Travis Quast, President and Publisher