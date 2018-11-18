EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Challis veterans mark 100th anniversary of armistice
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis veterans and members of the public commemorated the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I in ceremonies at the Veterans of Custer County Memorial on Sunday morning and a dinner at Challis American Legion Hall that evening.
Tom Pettit, commander of Philip Kirk Post No. 109, welcomed the sparse crowd at the morning event. Chaplain John Cripe led fellow Legionnaires and guests in prayer after which Pettit delivered the annual national Veterans Day speech, an honor guard fired a gun salute and bugler Henry Roybal played taps.
In after-dinner remarks to a full house in the American Legion Hall Sunday evening, Pettit described the history of Philip Kirk Post and Kirk, the young man who was the first Challis veteran to die in France in World War I, 100 years ago.
School district gets extra $52,742 a year from BLM lease
From the Challis Messenger:
An expanded lease between the Challis school district and the Bureau of Land Management means an additional $52,742 in revenue annually, school board members learned last week.
The BLM is leasing additional office space inside the middle school building on Main street and land behind the building where the agency built a parking lot and ware yard. The BLM has leased office space for a few years, but the additional space means higher monthly rent paid to the district. With the relocation of the school district offices into the elementary school, the middle school building has available space.
According to Challis Superintendent Lani Rembelski, the BLM had previously paid $8,500 a month in rent, or $102,000 a year. Under the new agreement, the BLM will pay slightly more than $12,895 per month — $154,742 a year.
Moment of silence to be offered in place of prayer
From the Jefferson Star:
A prayer will not be offered at the start of each Menan City Council meeting after being discussed the last couple months. Instead the council decided to add a moment of silence to the start of each meeting allowing patrons to pray or reflect before the meeting begins.
Prior to coming to their decision Thursday night, the council nearly approved an invocation before each meeting from volunteers from various religions in the community. In doing so the council would be abiding by the law regarding prayer during public meetings.
To accomplish this they considered adding a note to the city’s newsletter indicating that they are looking for volunteers and would then place them on a monthly rotation. If the person that was scheduled to pray that month didn’t show, they would ask for a volunteer either on the council or from a patron present at the meeting.
Menan resident Danielle Andrew requested in September that a prayer be offered before each meeting.
Former Menan Mayor Rand Watson said they axed the invocation before the meetings while he was still mayor. He said their reason in doing so was to prevent divisiveness in the community.
Residents dispute green space ordinance
From the Jefferson Star:
Residents of Menan questioned the City‘s green space ordinance Thursday night that requires all subdividers and homeowners wanting to split their property to give up five percent of their lot for green space.
“We still have the problem with the city thinking that they can take our property,” Danielle Andrew said. “It’s just not right.”
Councilman Noel Raymond, a strong proponent of the green space, said the reason the city has the ordinance is to assure that if a large subdivision is built in the city, families of the subdivision would have a place to enjoy.
“When we try to let things happen naturally and they don’t happen, we have citizens coming in beating us up, ‘why haven’t you controlled that? Why didn’t you see to it?’ The developer is sure not going to offer it up,” Raymond said.