Superintendent stresses academics over sports
The No. 1 priority of the Challis school district is academics, Superintendent Lani Rembelski told trustees in her first report of the new school year.
While sports and other extracurricular activities can affect academic achievement positively, too many games can negatively impact students’ grades, Rembelski said. She sought direction on how many games are appropriate for a sports season.
For example, Challis athletes played five basketball games during one week last year. They were tired and probably less able to focus on classes. With a four-day school week, scheduling games is complicated, particularly at the junior high level, Rembelski said.
Mackay FFAers rid highway of trash
Every September the Mackay Future Farmers of America chapter’s citizenship committee organizes a highway cleanup.
Each FFA member has the opportunity to go out and have a good time cleaning up along the highway. FFA members begin at the south edge of town in the morning and by the end of the day have cleaned 1.5 miles to the north edge of the city.
This year FFAers picked up enough trash to fill 12 big orange trash bags. The bags are left on the side of the highway for workers with the Idaho Transportation Department to pick up.
“The highway cleanup was fun because you are doing something to help the environment,” FFA member Sereck Peterson said. “Cleaning the highway is an excellent way to give back. This event really helps us bond more with our fellow classmates by telling stories and just having a great time.”
Controlled burn causes evacuations
A controlled burn of yard waste was spread by a sudden high wind Sept. 22 that caused evacuations for those living at Sage Grove Assisted Living and residents living between 250 and 300 N. and 4000 and 4100 E.
According to a Central Fire District press release, the district was dispatched to the area of 4072 E. and 300 N. for a report of smoke in the area after receiving a call from the owner of the residence. The on-scene firefighter, Nathan Spencer, stopped on his way to the station and reported that the fire was behind Sage Grove and was approaching the building.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said Sage Grove reported there was smoke in the hallways which ultimately warranted the evacuation.
An estimated 11 homes and three to four business in danger if the fire went unchecked.
RDA Executive talks loan programs
Regional Development Alliance Executive Director Connie Chadwick discussed various programs the company offers to small businesses at the Rigby Chamber of Commerce meeting Sept. 12.
The Alliance covers seven counties in eastern Idaho that include Jefferson, Clark, Custer, Bonneville, Bingham, Madison and Bannock. Chadwick said the Alliance was formed in 1997 to manage the economic development portion of the Idaho National Laboratory Settlement Fund.
While managing the INL Settlement Fund, the State provided the Alliance with more than $20 million during the term of the agreement. Now the funds they manage are utilized primarily to finance for-profit companies.