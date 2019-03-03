Editor’s note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Board approves girls softball co-op with Mackay
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis and Mackay high schools will field a joint girls softball team for the next two years, with approval of a cooperative club sports team by trustees of the Challis and Mackay school districts.
Challis trustees approved the co-op team at their Feb. 13 meeting. Mackay trustees had given the green light to a joint team earlier. It’s the second Challis-Mackay cooperative athletic team. The Challis-Mackay RiverCats co-ed baseball team has existed for several years. The Challis and Mackay schools have also cooperated with golf teams.
School board approval was needed because the club sports team use school facilities, although parents, students and coaches must come up with money for travel and other expenses.
Coach Annie Taylor said the girls have chosen the name Challis-Mackay Wildcats. Practice began Feb. 25, and the Wildcats will share open gym time with the RiverCats. Eight Mackay girls and six Challis girls have committed to playing on the team, Taylor told trustees, and two more Challis girls are interested.
First Cobalt has no plans to slow down project
From the Challis Messenger:
A second cobalt company has been “keeping a low profile” as it develops an ore body on Iron Creek in Lemhi County while another nearby cobalt operation has shut down because of the declining price of cobalt.
Brian Kirwin, project manager of First Cobalt’s Iron Creek Cobalt Project, and First Cobalt employee Jeremy Waite on Monday discussed their company’s work.
The Iron Creek project is about 18 miles southwest of Salmon within the historic Blackbird cobalt-copper district. It consists of seven patented federal lode claims that straddle Iron Creek and a surrounding group of 83 unpatented federal lode claims on 1,698 acres. First Cobalt has been drilling core samples since spring 2017, blocking out the ore body.
There’s much advance work to be done at any mine, Waite said, including this property. Exactly when production might begin isn’t yet known.
School district introduces bussing app
From the Jefferson Star:
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Director of Transportation Clyde Southwick informed the Board of Trustees on Feb. 13 that the district is now offering an app that will provide parents with student bussing information.
The Traversa Ride 360 app is a free application that provides detailed bus route information to parents. Southwick said a benefit of the app is the district can said notifications to parents regarding specific routes, rather than having to send a mass email to all parents of the district.
Although the app will help streamline bussing information to parents, the district will still send out emails to all parents if there are bussing delays or cancelations. Likewise, if parents decide they want to pick their children up, they will still need to call and inform the school.
School Board names zone 2 trustee
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson Joint School District Board of Trustees have announced Menan resident Leanna Poole as the new zone 2 trustee Feb. 13.
Board Chairman Angie Robison said the board had three patrons expressed an interest in the position, all of which she said were very involved in the district and the community.
Poole said for the last several years she has served on various PTOs. She said has helped with the Midway Elementary School PTO and the Jefferson Elementary School PTO among others and has volunteered for numerous school activities.
Born in Idaho Falls, Poole graduated from Hillcrest High School before moving to Menan with her husband Wayne. Together they have four children with the oldest set to start school at Rigby High School next school year.
Poole will be sworn in at the March 13 board of trustees meeting. She will serve out the remainder of former Trustee Keith Nelson’s term who resigned in January.