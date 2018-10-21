EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Annual harvest dinner set
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis matriarch Madge Yacomella has again rallied the troops of local cooks and helpers to serve a traditional harvest dinner at Challis Community Church at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Yacomella’s famous homemade rolls, along with turkey, ham, desserts, salads, side dishes and more are on the menu. Admission is by donation. Proceeds go toward restoration of the church’s bell tower. Donations last year averaged $10 per meal, but some people chipped in $20 per plate or more. About $1,500 was raised to fix the bell and help cover church operations and maintenance costs.
Earlier this year, volunteers fixed the bell so it now rings. Plans are now underway to restore the bell tower to its original, early 20th-century condition.
Mackay Legionnaires honor Joe Nowacki
From the Challis Messenger:
If a cold wind hadn’t been blowing, you likely could have heard a pin drop outside the Mackay American Legion hall the evening of Oct. 13.
The somber flag retirement ceremony highlighted events as Legionnaires from Mackay and Challis rededicated the hall to memorialize World War I veteran Joe Nowacki and rebrand it as a community center. It’s always been open to the public, but perhaps the new name, Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center, makes people more likely to use the hall for other functions, Legion leaders say.
Joseph D. Nowacki was a private hit by an exploding shell in northern France. He was paralyzed and died after trying to carry a fellow soldier to a field hospital less than a month before the Armistice was signed ending World War I, Post Commander Campbell Gardett said.
General Election candidates announced
From the Jefferson Star:
The Oct. 9 write-in filing deadline for the Nov. 6 General Election has passed and the ballots are officially set.
For Jefferson County, the following offices will be on the ballot: County Commissioner District 1; County Commissioner District 3; County Clerk; County Treasurer; County Assessor; and County Coroner.
The ballot will feature multiple uncontested races. The following candidates are up for selection: County Commissioner District 3–Roger Clark; County Clerk–Colleen Poole; County Treasurer–Kristine Lund; County Assessor–Jessica Roach; and County Coroner–LaVar Summers.
Current Commissioner Brian Farnsworth announced that he will be running as a write-in candidate for the County Commissioner District 1 seat against Primary Election winner Shayne Young.
At the district level, Van Burtenshaw will be running uncontested for the District 35 Senate Seat and Jerald Raymond will be running uncontested for the District 35A Representative Seat.
The District 35B seat will feature Rod Furniss (Republican) and Jerry Browne (Democrat).
Each of the Clark County candidates are running uncontested. They include: County Commissioner District 1–Nick Hillman; County Commissioner District 3–Macoy Ward; County Treasurer Annette Zweifel; County Assessor–Carrie May; and Coroner Brenda Laird.
Cell tower appeal approved
From the Jefferson Star:
Verizon Wireless’ appeal to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a conditional use permit to place a cell tower at approximately 3745 County Line Road was approved Oct. 9 after having their original request denied by the Planning and Zoning Commissioners July 5.
Sherman & Howard Law Firm Attorney Christian Hendrickson of Denver said when planning and zoning came to their final decision in July, they didn’t cite their reasons why, other than stating that this is in the best interest for the surrounding homeowners who spoke in opposition during the meeting.