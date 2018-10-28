EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Custer County voters again face Jail bond question
Custer County voters will consider for the third time in the Nov. 6 general election whether to approve a multi-million dollar bond issue to pay for improvements at the county courthouse and build a new jail.
Taxpayers are being asked to approve a $4.5 million bond issue at an interest rate of 3.44 percent for 20 years. That makes the total to be repaid $6.5 million.
Custer County taxpayers would see $48 per $100,000 of taxable assessed valuation added to their annual property tax bill. For a primary residence assessed at $100,000, taxpayers eligible for the Idaho homeowner’s exemption would see a tax increase of half that, or $24 per year.
The total price of the project continues to include $3 million that the county has saved from payments in lieu of taxes received from the federal government. That account had a balance of about $5.7 million on Oct. 1.
To pass, at least two-thirds of county voters must say yes to the question. Voters resoundingly defeated the measure last November and again in May.
Custer County on low end of weekly wage scale
The average salary paid to workers in Custer County is $615 a week, ranking it 36th of the state’s 44 counties, according to data from the first quarter of 2018 released this month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Overall, Idaho ranks low in weekly wages, coming in at No. 50 among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, the report shows. The weekly average wage for all Idaho counties is $809. That’s below the national average of $1,152 a week. Only Mississippi’s average weekly wage of $765 is below Idaho’s state average.
The Idaho county with the highest average weekly wage is neighboring Butte County, with an average salary of $1,742. At the bottom is Boise County, where the average wage is $441 a week.
Lemhi County tied with Lincoln County at positions 30 and 31 with an average weekly salary of $661, the report shows.
Ririe School District relocating District Office
Ririe Joint School District No. 252 will be relocating its District Office from Ririe Elementary School to Ririe High School after the Board of Trustees approved beginning the process Oct. 11.
Business Manager Blake Jenson presented the board with a rough draft of the plan that would move the District Office to the high school before the end of the school year and cost less than $10,000. He estimated that $4,000 will cover the cost of materials and the certified electrician.
Jenson said he believes it will be beneficial to have the District Office in the same building as the Superintendent, plus it would also free up needed space at the elementary school. Superintendent Chad Williams also pointed out that having the office in half of the library will not negatively impact students, because it’s currently being underutilized.
Construction began last week during Fall Break and is expected to be completed and moved before the end of the year.
Central Fire District looking to replace EMS trucks
The Central Fire District is looking to replace two of its Emergency Medical Service trucks for the upcoming year.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson indicated at the Oct. 11 meeting that the commissioners previously discussed simply replacing the two trucks they already have. However with the amount of wildfires combated this year, Anderson suggested that they should forego one EMS truck and purchase a Type 6 wildland truck.
Anderson said they are researching the trucks and how to best utilize the trucks they currently have.