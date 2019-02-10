Editor’s note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
High enrollment means new sixth-grade teacher
From the Challis Messenger:
Due to an influx of students that has swollen the Challis sixth-grade population to 30 since the school year began, the class has been split in two and Kyah Piva has been hired as a teacher on a four-month contract, Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski said.
The addition of a second teacher and classroom will allow for more one-on-one instruction between teachers and students and will improve the quality of education, Rembelski said.
When contracts are negotiated later this year, school trustees and administrators will have to look at the projected student population for next year before deciding whether an additional teacher will be needed next fall. For now, the school is tapping its forest reserve funds to pay for the additional teacher. More state funding will kick in if the Challis district’s average daily student attendance numbers stay at the higher level next year.
Challis man wins $50K on scratch ticket
From the Challis Messenger:
Dennis Dubois knew he’d won, but not so big.
Dubois purchased an Idaho Lottery Marilyn Monroe scratch ticket at Lambs Market last Wednesday and knew he had a winner when he scratched it two hours later and revealed the winning heart symbols. Wanting a pleasant surprise, he refrained from scratching the bottom of the ticket to reveal the amount and took it to the Stinker store where clerk Tammy Andrews scanned it and told him it came back saying “claim at lottery.”
“What does that mean?” Dubois asked.
“It means it’s more money than I can pay out,” she said. Dubois scratched the amount and revealed a big $50,000 win.
“Actually, it was the coolest thing,” Andrews said. “Dennis comes in a lot and buys tickets. He definitely earned it. He buys lottery religiously.”
Rigby names new planning and zoning director
From the Jefferson Star:
More than 20 years of planning and zoning experience is coming to the city of Rigby with the hire of Ririe resident Sharon Parry as the new Planning and Zoning director. Mayor Jason Richardson announced the hiring during the Jan. 17 Rigby City Council meeting.
Born in Michigan, Parry has lived in Idaho since 1991. She was a member of the Idaho Falls School District No. 91 Board of Trustees, the board of Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Commissioners and a member of the Idaho Falls City Council.
She now owns and operates the Aspen Grove Inn at Heise Bridge. Through her experience of acquiring the building permits for the operation, she said she further learned the planning and zoning process.
County looking to renegotiate area of impact agreements
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administration is planning to begin the process of renegotiating area of impact agreements with cities in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners authorized Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway to draft a letter indicating the county’s intentions during the Jan. 28 meeting.
Hathaway originally proposed renegotiating the agreements with the cities of Ririe and Menan, but the commissioners suggested he send a letter to other cities in the county including Roberts, Mud Lake and Terreton. The county is currently in negotiations with the city of Rigby, and has already been approached by the city of Lewisville.
“I see some real changes that need to be made,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.