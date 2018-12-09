EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Rodeo group pushes for improvements
A half-dozen volunteer members of the North Custer Rodeo Committee last week approached Custer County commissioners with budget questions, ambitious plans to improve the rodeo grounds in Challis and a vision for the facility’s future.
The commissioners have assumed budget authority for the Challis rodeo grounds from the Custer County Fair Board, commission Chairman Wayne Butts told the group. This moves fair board members out of the difficult “middleman” position and is expected to resolve confusion between the committee and commissioners.
The commissioners plan to inform fair board members this week that they’ve taken over the Challis rodeo grounds budget, Butts said.
Wilderness plans topic of 2 meetings
Two meetings to gather input on the wilderness evaluation process that’s part of the ongoing Salmon-Challis National Forest plan revision are scheduled next week in Challis and Salmon.
A meeting runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the forest supervisor’s office at 1206 Challis St. in Salmon. Another meeting is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the forest office in Challis on U.S. Highway 93.
As part of the forest plan revision effort, forest personnel must determine whether any lands should be recommended for inclusion in the national wilderness preservation system. Congress designates wilderness areas but relies in part on input from the Forest Service.
Aspen Heights homeowners petition cell tower
Residents of Aspen Heights Subdivision met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 26 to petition their decision to approve the conditional use permit for a Verizon Wireless cell phone tower made Oct. 9.
Resident Debbie Madsen said she has a petition with 75 signatures from homeowners surrounding the lot of the slated cell tower arguing that they weren’t given the right of due process and that they want the commissioners to reopen the matter and consider public comment.
She argued that when Verizon appealed the decision Oct. 9, they introduced the idea of making the tower a monopole, therefore presenting new evidence warranting a comment from the citizens present. This was denied because a public hearing was held with the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commissioners.
Madsen said another discrepancy in due process is a written decision by the commissioner has yet to be delivered to the surrounding homeowners.
County replacing bridge in Mud Lake
The Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department is set to replace the second Owsley Canal Bridge in Mud Lake in the coming weeks that has a broken footing. The bridge is located at 1050 E. and approximately 1200 N.
Department Administrator Dave Walrath told the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Nov. 26 that the department plans to demolish the bridge and install three six-foot culverts.
Walrath said the bridge crosses a drainage channel that is often dry and that they have been working with the Mud Lake Water Users.
He told The Jefferson Star Nov. 29 that the department has until May to complete the bridge and that it will cost roughly $10,000. He said that price may increase because they need to replace the headwall of the bridge on the upstream side.