Editor’s note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Challis airport funding, upgrades still on track
From the Challis Messenger:
The latest ongoing improvements in a multi-year upgrade of Challis Airport are on track with Federal Aviation Administration officials telling the city’s project engineer that funding looks positive.
Other cities have been taken off the funding list, said Kent Atkin of JUB Engineering, but Challis is still on it. He briefed city officials at last week’s council meeting.
The draft plan for improvements, which include repaving the runway, taxiway and tarmac, extending and reconnecting the taxiway to the runway and rewiring the electrical system is coming along with a geotechnical evaluation and some electrical work finished, Atkin said. JUB is close to providing the city with that draft design plan. Next will be a meeting with interested parties, probably at the city’s Wednesday, March 13 meeting. The council changed its March meeting to avoid a conflict with the March 12 school election.
Challis council approves annual Braun Brothers camping agreement
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis City Council members voted to renew an agreement with Challis Area Chamber of Commerce to allow camping on city property during the annual Braun Brothers Reunion in August, denied a Challis Cemetery board request to waive the water base rate during the winter and took $3,000 in uncollected water bills off the city’s books at their Feb. 12 meeting.
The agreement with the chamber allows for camping at Blue Mountain Fish Pond and Challis Centennial Park during the Braun Brothers Reunion.
Ririe narrows superintendent candidate list
From the Jefferson Star:
The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees narrowed its superintendent applicant list from 13 to five on Feb. 19.
The applicants who will receive interviews include former Sugar-Salem Superintendent Alan Dunn, Buffalo, Wyo.-based Clear Creek Middle School Principal Brandon Farris, Firth High School Principal Jeff Gee, Swan Valley Superintendent Michael Jacobson and Ririe High School Principal Damien Smith.
Interviews will take place at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with a public meet and greet to be held that evening. Board Chairman Jason Ferguson said forms will be available to the public to provide feedback that the board may consider during the hiring process.
The interview committee will consist of Board Trustees Nathan Johnson, Cody Kemp, Brigham Cook, Rebecca Andreasen, Ferguson, Board Clerk Kristi Hamilton, Business Manager Blake Jenson, Superintendent Chad Williams and Ririe Elementary School Principal Glenn Romney. Ferguson said Hamilton, Jenson, Williams and Romney will not be a part of the selection process.
Former junior high property sold
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved the sale of lot 8 of the former junior high building Feb. 13.
Business Director Bryce Bronson said the offer was for approximately $3 a square-foot equaling roughly $163,557. The lot is located at the corner of Main Street and 1st W. and is approximately 1.25 acres.
According to a site plan presented during the board of trustees meeting, the site will be utilized for a retail building. A specific retail store was not specified.
According to the purchase and sale agreement, the buyer of the land is Travis Stroud with the Northwest Development Company. Stroud was instrumental in bringing a Del Taco to Rexburg in July 2018.