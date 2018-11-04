EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Challis enjoys another successful Harvest Dinner
From the Challis Messenger:
The annual Harvest Dinner at Challis Community Church was once again successful, raising more than last year, with about 150 people served and donations for dinner and raffle ticket sales raising about $1,800.
That’s about $300 more than last year. Funds this year will go to Community Church operations, maintenance and keeping the doors open another year, organizer Madge Yacomella said.
As with last year, there was no set price per plate. People were encouraged to give whatever they thought fair. Dinner is always free, even if people can’t afford to pay.
As they came through the front door into the bell tower, Yacomella encouraged people to ring the newly fixed bell, which is more than 100 years old. Proceeds from last year’s dinner were intended to pay to fix the bell, but it turned out to be an easy fix by volunteers, so those funds have been dedicated to restoring the bell tower to its original condition.
Facebook ban lifted on school campus
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis school trustees have reversed a decision to ban use of Facebook during school hours and will now allow teachers and coaches to use district Wi-Fi and internet to update school Facebook pages for sports and other school activities.
The main reason for the reversal was that teachers and coaches have been spending a fair amount of time at home updating Facebook pages for school activities.
“I don’t think faculty should have to use their data and time at home to do it,” Superintendent Lani Rembelski told school board members last month. She recommended giving teachers, administrators, coaches and other staff access to Facebook at school and make staff members Facebook page moderators. For example, Athletic Director Jennifer Piva and her assistant could be administrators for all the sports pages, with individual coaches serving as moderators for their sports’ Facebook page.
Road and bridge work winding down
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department’s road work season is coming to a close as winter approaches.
Department Administrator Dave Walrath informed the other county department heads Oct. 22 that they are currently repairing soft spots on 500 N. and 4400 E.
Because the department is a little more than half-staffed due to harvest and hunting, Walrath said there are only four trucks working on the soft spots on 500 N. When hunting season is over the department will have its complete crew back.
Menan considering tax increase
From the Jefferson Star:
The city of Menan is considering increasing property taxes from .004 per $100,000 of assessed value to an undetermined amount to help with the city’s finances.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight said the tax rate hasn’t increased for at least 20 years and that the money the city collects from taxes from the County is a sizeable portion of the city’s yearly budget.
With the ever increasing expenses for road work and other projects, Haight said in order for the city to be able to afford present and future projects, the city needs to find another avenue to increase its funds.
An exact increase proposal has yet to be determined, but Haight said they plan to still be in the lower-third when compared to other surrounding cities.
The proposed tax levy would need to be voted on and approved by a super-majority. Haight said if they decide to proceed, the election would likely be held in May of 2019.