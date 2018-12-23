EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Challis elementary students help neighbors
From the Challis Messenger:
Balder Cash!, a play on the saying “balderdash” was the choice of Challis Elementary School students to help some of their fellow students this year, replacing their traditional “Coins for Christmas” fundraiser.
They picked the name “Viking Christmas Balder Cash!” with a little help and changed things up a bit because they wanted to make sure the money they raised would benefit local families, said Ed Gregory, teacher and student council adviser. A committee of teachers and administrators is tasked with picking families in the Challis school district to receive $100 debit gift cards. The cards can be used to buy things anywhere, Gregory said, but the hope is that families will spend the money with local merchants.
Students started collecting money after Thanksgiving. Challis elementary grades and classes competed to raise the most money. Students raised $1,184.
Stephanie Strand’s fifth-grade class won, with the fifth-grade class co-taught by Ed Gregory and Lisa D’Orazio in second place and Pam Wilson’s sixth-graders in third.
When the students went to Lambs Market to purchase the debit cards, Scott Lamb and his employees decided they wanted in on the effort, Gregory said. Lamb and his employees matched the student donations dollar for dollar, making it possible to buy and distribute 22 cards.
Fire destroys couple’s Challis home
From the Challis Messenger:
A fast-moving fire of undetermined cause destroyed the Challis home of Clayne and Liz Baker last Friday night. The couple barely got out safely with only the clothes on their backs, a cellphone and wallet. Their two dogs died in the fire.
The Bakers were in bed watching TV just before 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14 when the dogs started barking, Clayne said. He went to the kitchen and found it engulfed in flames. He thought the source was the electric kitchen range.
Clayne ran back and helped Liz, who is disabled, out the back door to the back porch as flames scorched the back of his shirt. Liz, who usually uses a cane or walker, slipped and fell on snow in the backyard. As soon as Clayne got her back on her feet and safely away from the house, he ran, barefoot in the snow, to the front door after the dogs. Neither had followed the couple outside. As soon as Clayne opened the door, flames shot out and he couldn’t go inside.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Bakers; search “Baker family lost house and dogs to fire,” to find the account.
Ririe looking to address parking issues, snow plow purchase
From the Jefferson Star:
With multiple snowstorms the past couple weeks, plowing has been ongoing in Ririe. An issue that has since arisen with plowing has reportedly been vehicles and trailers parked alongside residences making it difficult for plowing to occur.
City Maintenance Manager Jason Freeman informed the Ririe City Council of the issue during the Dec. 11 meeting.
“Horizontal parking is a pain for plowing snow,” he said. “At the beginning there was one or two, now there is a whole street.”
Mayor Larry Lovell said according to the city’s parking regulations, for safety and snow removal, vehicles cannot be parallel parked inside the city limits.
Commissioners approve Egin-Hamer Road ordinance amendment
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the Egin-Hamer Road ordinance that would make it a violation of the seasonal road and land closure an infraction punishable by a penalty of a $100.
Commissioner Brian Farnsworth indicated that the amended ordinance would prevent having to close the road altogether.
The infraction would be enforced on off-road violators only, not for vehicles on the road itself.
The goal of the infraction is to deter people from collecting antlers on closed lands, thereby preventing people from disturbing the wildlife.