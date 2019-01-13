Editor's note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Fewer Custer County residents participate in WIC
From the Challis Messenger:
Participation is down by an “alarming rate” compared to 2010 in at least one critical health program in the eight-county area that includes Custer, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health officials: the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children.
WIC helps low-income families buy groceries and educates young mothers about proper nutrition. The problem is that few of those families know they qualify for the program. Participation in the program in the district that includes Custer, Lemhi, Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties has declined by 27.8 percent since 2010 and dropped by nearly 6 percent in the past year, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow in her year-end report. In 2010 there were 9,500 participants. That number decreased to 7,500 in 2017 and fewer than 7,000 in 2018, according to the report.
In Custer, 48 people enrolled in WIC and 40 participated, spending $24,950 in WIC food assistance dollars. That compares to 6,120 participants district-wide who spent a total of $3.5 million.
Local merchants report pretty good shopping year
From the Challis Messenger:
Business owners and managers from several stores in Challis and Salmon reported that the 2018 Christmas shopping season was pretty strong.
At the HUB, the community thrift store in Challis, volunteers said the shopping season started off really strong with a very busy Black Friday. Volunteers conducted one of their popular bag sales that day and shoppers lined up outside the store waiting their turn to get inside and find bargains.
“It was even busier than we expected,” one volunteer said. “It was almost overwhelming.”
Most of the area holiday shoppers were locals, shop owners said — residents of Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties. But the hockey season now underway in Salmon brought shoppers from as far away as Boise into Computer Zen. The shoppers were in town for hockey games and took advantage of Salmon shopping opportunities, Dahl said. He estimated that half of his store’s Christmas shoppers were from out of town.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners replaced
From the Jefferson Star:
Three longstanding Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commissioners were replaced as of Jan. 1 after the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners announced that they would not be reappointed during the Dec. 10 meeting.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners Michael Clark, Bill Stoddard and Ed Mortensen were replaced by Jefferson County residents Heath Lewis, Ryan Ashcraft and Lane Steel. Commissioner Byron Evans was also replaced by Corey Beebe after he was involved in a farming accident late last year.
Jefferson County Commissioner Brian Farnsworth moved to appoint the three aforementioned individuals for a term of three years. After the terms conclude the three could then come before the board to seek reappointment or replacement.
In addition to the new appointees, the board now consists of Warren Albertson, Ty Belnap and Diane Merrill. The county commissioners indicated that Albertson and Belnap with both finish out their terms, which are set to conclude in 2020.
Veteran of the month: Jerry Jensen
From the Jefferson Star:
Longtime Rigby resident and a mainstay at countless military funerals and services, Jerry Jensen died Dec. 28 at the age of 91. Prior to his death, Jensen served in the United States Navy for over 40 years.
Born to parents Olof and Carrie Jensen, on July 20, 1927, Jensen did what only a few veterans accomplished in a military career, serve in three major military conflicts that helped shape the 20th Century.
Jensen served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam throughout his 42-year military career that began when he was only 17 years old.