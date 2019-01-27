Editor’s note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Adequate snow allows Chipmunk Hill to open
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis’ little rope tow that could, also known as Chipmunk Ski Hill, has been open the past two weekends, and skiers young and old have enjoyed mostly good conditions and sunny weather above the fog of town temperature inversions.
The ski hill will stay open as long as the snow, the equipment and Challis Ski Club and Lions Club volunteers hold out, said Bryan Parker, ski club president. Chipmunk’s annual operation is made possible by an umbrella liability insurance policy under the Challis Lions Club, Parker said.
Chipmunk is open Saturdays and Sundays, usually from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Skiers or snowboarders who want to check on open or closed status can go to the Chipmunk Hill Facebook page, watch for the signs that say “Ski Hill Open” on Main or call the ski hill at 208-879-5280 before driving up. Daily passes are $5 for the public or $4 for Challis Ski Club members. The membership fee is $10 per year and season passes are available for individuals and families.
Challis moves closer to building new baseball field
From the Challis Messenger:
They were somewhat hesitant, but Challis school trustees voted 4-1 earlier this month to pledge up to $100,000 in matching funds to build a new regulation baseball field on school property. The field would allow baseball to be a sponsored sport in Challis and could be used for tournaments.
The current field at the city park next to school property was built as a softball field. It’s not large enough for a regulation baseball field, Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball coach Ryan Millick said after the meeting.
If baseball becomes a school-sponsored sport, similar funding must also be made available for girls’ athletics in the form of a softball team. Both girls and boys from Challis and Mackay high schools have played on the RiverCats baseball team and still could. Challis teacher Annie Taylor has sought advice from Millick about forming a softball team, initially as a club sport. Enough girls in Mackay and Challis have expressed interest to form a softball team, Millick said last week.
Fees increasing at Jefferson County Lake
From the Jefferson Star:
Fees at Jefferson County Lake are once again increasing after the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the increase during the Jan. 14 meeting.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said double RV spots will increase from $35 to $40, single RV sites will increase from $20 to $25, tent sites increased from $10 to $15 and shelter reservations increased from $15 to $20.
Annual passes remained at $30, but instead of receiving two passes for $30, patrons will now need to spend $50 for two passes. According to Eames, patrons were taking advantage of two passes for $30. She said families would sell the second pass for $15 to someone else making each pass only $15.
Jefferson County Commissioners cut salary increase
From the Jefferson Star:
The recently sworn in Jefferson County Board of Commissioners cut their salaries from $36,000 to just over $27,000 during their first meeting Jan. 14.
Commissioners Shayne Young and Roger Clark will now earn $27, 212 while Commissioner Scott Hancock will remain at $28,027.
Both Young and Clark indicated that they believe Hancock should receive a higher wage due to his experience as a commissioner. Hancock said when the salary increases went into effect in October of 2017, he decided to take just over $28,000 rather than the full $36,000.
Clark said for the time-being, since he and Young are new commissioners, they should remain at the $27,212, however as they gain experience they may look at increasing the wage in the future.