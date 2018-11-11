Custer County voter turnout tops 70 percent
From the Challis Messenger:
Custer County voters turned out in force in Tuesday’s general election, with 73.2 percent of voters casting ballots, according to unofficial results from the county clerk’s office.
A total of 2,180 votes were cast Tuesday out of the 2,979 registered voters in the county. By the advance voter registration deadline, 2,826 people were registered to vote in Custer County. Another 153 people registered to vote at the polls, as allowed by Idaho law.
Five Custer County elected officials were unopposed in their bids for re-election to office. All five Republicans garnered a majority of votes cast Tuesday, but none received every voter’s endorsement.
Rigby Youth Baseball issue resolved
From the Jefferson Star:
Rigby Youth Baseball is set to remain the sole youth baseball program offered in Rigby, after Rigby resident Bo Porter, Rigby Youth Baseball President Garrett Foster and Mayor Jason Richardson came to an agreement to appease both sides of the discussion.
Richardson informed the council of the agreement during the Rigby City Council meeting Thursday night.
The key issues that were resolved include transparency involving the baseball program and usage of the Rigby fields.
In the end, the two sides came to the conclusion that they want a single league because splitting the leagues would result in the destruction of Rigby youth baseball altogether.
Challis sixth-graders tour Yellowstone
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis sixth-graders trekked through parts of Yellowstone National Park in October as part of the Expedition: Yellowstone program.
The outdoor education program is based at the Lamar Buffalo Ranch in the northeastern part of Yellowstone.
Students spent two days in the field. On day 1, they visited hydrothermal areas inside the park. Students collected temperature and pH data from geysers, hot springs and fumaroles in Norris Geyser Basin and at Mammoth Hot Springs, Challis teacher Pam Wilson said. They compared their findings from the two regions.
Day 2 of the trip involved learning about coniferous trees and a hands-on experiment to learn about the use of camouflage by predators and prey. Students crawled through and hid in a sagebrush meadow for the lesson.
Veterans to visit local schools for Veterans Day
From the Jefferson Star:
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will be returning to local schools this week in observance of Veterans Day. Because Veteran’s Day is on a Sunday, the events will take place Monday.
This year the veterans will be divided into two teams to reach as many schools as possible.
The first team will kick the event off at Harwood Elementary School at 8:30 a.m., while the second group will start at the same time at Ririe Elementary School. Each event will commence with a flag raising ceremony and 21-gun salute. Both teams will conclude the day with a final ceremony at Rigby High School that will begin at 2:25 p.m. and last until 3:30 p.m.