Challis senior center places bingo on hiatus
From the Challis Messenger:
The Monday afternoon and Saturday evening bingo games at the Challis senior center have been suspended, senior center board members Tom Johnson and Peggy Parks confirmed this week.
A complaint about the center’s bingo games was filed last week with the Idaho Lottery Commission, Parks said. Lottery officials contacted the senior center about the complaint and provided center board members with 30 or 40 pages of rules and regulations that govern bingo games in such settings. People can win cash at the local bingo games, so the senior center games must comply with state rules, Parks said.
The volunteer bingo caller had another person playing a card on his behalf, and that’s not permissible by the state rules, Johnson said. It was unintentional, but prompted the complaint.
The state didn’t order the senior citizen group to halt bingo, Johnson said. Rather, local board members thought taking a break from the game until they review the regulations, implement some changes, and hopefully, round up more volunteers to run the event, was the prudent thing to do.
New supervisor named for Sawtooth National Forest
From the Challis Messenger:
Jim DeMaagd has been appointed supervisor of the Sawtooth National Forest.
DeMaagd most recently worked as deputy forest supervisor for the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon. He replaces Kit Mullen who retired last summer.
“We are really excited to have Jim join the region,” Intermountain Regional Forester Nora Rasure said in a news release. She expects DeMaagd to nurture community relationships and engage partners and stakeholders.
Rigby student named Presidential Scholar candidate
From the Jefferson Star:
Rigby High School senior Megan E. Clements was named one of more than 50 Idaho high school seniors as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, according to the national committee that organizes the program on behalf of the White House.
Candidates are selected for earning top scores on the SAT and ACT exams and also are evaluated for leadership and involvement in their schools and communities. All have been notified by email and will have until Feb. 26 to submit full applications for the prestigious honor.
Semifinalists will be announced April 17, and two top students – one male and one female – from each state will ultimately be selected on May 7. The Presidential Scholars will travel to Washington, D.C., June 23 to 25, where they will meet the president and have an opportunity to interact with distinguished scholars from around the country during three days of ceremonies, activities and forums.
Dogs remain an issue at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort
From the Jefferson Star:
Dogs continue to be a problem at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort despite efforts made by owners to remain pet-friendly.
Kelly Canyon Co-Owner David Stoddard said cross-country skiers like to bring their dogs while they recreate, however safety concerns remain an issue.
Stoddard indicated that pet-related incidents are a growing trend in the ski resort industry. Due to the increase in pet-related incidents, Stoddard said they are continuously chastised from their insurance company.
The resort currently has a “no pet” policy, but in the past couple seasons they have tried with the Forest Service to allow dogs if they are on a leash and if the pet owners pick up after them. Stoddard said 99 percent of them do not do this.