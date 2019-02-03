Editor’s note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Johnny Gilbert voted fireman of year
From the Challis Messenger:
His fellow volunteers voted Johnny Gilbert firefighter of the year for 2018. The award was announced at the Jan. 26 firefighters’ appreciation dinner.
This is the second time Gilbert has won the award, known as the outstanding service award. He also won in 2016.
Gilbert has been a North Custer Rural Fire District volunteer firefighter for six years, Challis Chief Ray Varney said. He missed just one meeting in 2018. Coincidentally, it was the one where his peers chose him as fireman of the year.
Gilbert was voted in as first captain of the Challis department in December. Darin Maxwell was chosen as second captain. Varney continues as chief and Larry Garey is his new assistant Challis chief.
Furloughed
feds pick up
trash in Challis
From the Challis Messenger:
Fifteen furloughed Forest Service employees and family members took to the streets and byways around Challis last week to pick up trash and more joined them afterward for a potluck lunch over the grill at Challis city park.
The lunch gathering allowed them to check in with each other to see how everyone was weathering the storm of missing paychecks during the government shutdown that lasted more than a month.
Most federal employees in Challis work for the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management. They are back at work this week, for at least three weeks, while Congress and President Donald Trump negotiate on his border wall proposal and immigration reform.
By noon Jan. 22, the 15 furloughed employees and family members had filled two pickups with garbage. All seemed cheerful despite cold weather and snow and ice making their volunteer job a bit harder.
Eames proposes fence for lake
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Department is eyeing the purchase of a chain link fence that would, if approved, be placed close to the tennis courts near the entrance of the park.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said the proposed chain link fence would stretch 447 feet along the border with the tennis courts and was estimated to cost $15.65 per foot. She said the 6-foot tall fence will have three strands of barbed wire near the top.
Commissioner Scott Hancock questioned where a chain link fence falls in the department’s list of priorities.
Shultz said people need to understand that the lake is a controlled area and that all entries need to be paid for from a liability standpoint. As indicated by Eames, the implementation of the fence would help limit the number of people accessing the park without paying.
Fire District
commissioners indicate need for ambulance district
From the Jefferson Star:
Central Fire District Commissioners Mike Miller, Jim Deuel and Roger Anderson met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 22 to inform them that it may be time that the county consider establishing an ambulance district in the area.
Anderson said the county allocates a little more than $154,752 per year for Idaho Falls Fire Department ambulances to service Jefferson County. Last year he said they responded to 1,050 calls in the county and to 1,121 calls if including Roberts.
He said on a good day, the average time it takes for Idaho Falls to respond to a call is roughly 15 minutes, but is often longer than that. By the county having its own district, response times would be cut down.
“What Idaho Falls brings is life-saving drugs and medical treatment that we cannot provide,” Anderson said.