Mackay Legion sets renaming ceremony
From the Challis Messenger:
The American Legion Post in Mackay held a ceremony Saturday to formally rename the Legion Hall the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center.
Also Saturday, a wall of names inside the building was unveiled. The wall is a list of the names of all Mackay-associated veterans from the Civil War to the present.
The ceremony marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Pvt. Joe Nowacki, for whom the Mackay post is named. Pvt. Nowacki was killed in action in northern France in one of the final decisive battles of World War I. He is buried in the St. Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt, France. Pvt. Nowacki’s death came less than a month before the German surrender and the end of World War I.
River field trips planned
From the Challis Messenger:
Field days to review potential wild and scenic river eligible segments in the Salmon-Challis National Forest have been scheduled, and interested people may participate.
A trip is set for Friday at Wildhorse Creek in Copper Basin of the Lost River Ranger District. Another trip is scheduled for Saturday at Bear Valley Creek on the Leadore Ranger District.
Friday’s tour begins at 8 a.m. from the Salmon-Challis National Forest supervisor’s office in Salmon or at 10:30 a.m. at the junction of Trail Creek and Copper Basin roads. People should turn off U.S. Highway 93 about 16 miles north of Mackay onto Trail Creek Road and follow it 18 miles to Copper Basin Road. On Saturday, the trip starts at 9 a.m. at the Forest Service office in Salmon or at 10:30 a.m. at the Bear Valley trailhead.
People must sign up in advance by calling Jessica Schick at 208-756-5579 or emailing her at scnf_plan_rev@fs.fed.us.
Clark County Clerk resigns
From the Jefferson Star:
Clark County Clerk Pamela Barrett resigned from her position as part of a plea agreement after she pleaded guilty to misusing public funds by a public officer Sept. 20. Barrett appropriated public funds to her own use on or about Dec. 17, 2017.
Clark County Commissioner Nick Hillman said residents of Clark County interested in becoming clerk can submit their names to the Republican Party that will be submitted to the commissioners at an undetermined date.
After reviewing the names, the commissioners can either select a clerk, or refer it back to the Republican Party and allow them to choose.
A deadline to submit names and a selection date has yet to be determined.
FFA, 4-H has exceptional year
From the Jefferson Star:
Jefferson County Fair Board Chairman Carl Anderson met with the Board of Commissioners to reflect on an excellent year between the Mud Lake and Rigby FFA and 4-H programs.
In total this year, members of the Mud Lake and Rigby FFA and 4-H programs combined to complete 1,080 projects this year amongst 458 members and 47 cloverbuds.
“Our fairs have just grown and grown and grown,” Anderson said. “It is a lot of projects and the kids enjoy them.”
Anderson indicated that there are 16 youth who partakes in only FFA and two youth who participate in both 4-H and FFA in Mud Lake. Rigby has 17 youth who participate in FFA and nine that do both.