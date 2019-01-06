Editor's note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
HUB donates $36,760 to community
From the Challis Messenger:
Through sales revenue at their Challis thrift store, volunteers of the HUB gave $36,760 in grants last year to benefit volunteer emergency services, area schools, nonprofit and civic groups and other good causes, primarily in Challis but also nearby communities.
That brings the philanthropic organization’s total giving since it first opened the thrift store in 1976 to $849,654. If the HUB stays on track with average donations of about $30,000 a year, it could top the $1 million mark within the next five years.
The HUB’s single largest grant is nearly a third of the total and is an ongoing one to the next generation: the Challis school district’s fund for four college scholarships. The total increased to $10,000 in 2014, up from $8,000 in 2013, and has been the same since.
Community health paramedic joins Challis clinic staff
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis Area Health Center has a new full-time paramedic who will provide mental health care and be on call with the Challis ambulance in rotation with physician assistants.
Dawn Rae’s first day on the job was Dec. 10. She last worked in Boise with Ada County paramedics. She was there for 15 years, the last seven splitting her time in the same way she will in Challis.
Her paramedicine is another outreach of the Challis clinic into the community. Rae joins four physician assistants at Challis Area Health Center and Gay Miremont, a mental health counselor and licensed clinical social worker at the clinic. Physician assistants Miles Haeberle, Danny Fife, Chad Banks and Max Smith are also on the ambulance rotation.
School board mulling salary schedule
From the Jefferson Star:
The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees is discussing the idea of developing a classified salary schedule for district teachers.
Business Manager Blake Jenson presented the idea to the board during the Dec. 13 meeting explaining that most districts in the state have such a schedule. He said raising the district’s substitute rate is also a part of the schedule.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Jenson said the district’s substitute rates haven’t been changed in at least 18 years.
The board requested that the discussion be tabled for the Jan. 10 board meeting to give them more time to think about it.
School board to release superintendent survey
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees authorized the administration to proceed with releasing a survey to patrons Dec. 12 that outlines what they would like in a new superintendent.
Director of Business Bryce Bronson explained that the survey would consist of several multiple choice questions about the characteristics patrons in the district would like. The survey would be emailed to all of the parents through the district’s school messenger system.
After receiving the surveys, the board would consider the responses at a later school board meeting.
District Executive Assistant and Board Clerk Monica Pauley said as of Dec. 19 the survey has yet to be completed.