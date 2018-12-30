Editor's note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Students share Yellowstone trip stories
From the Challis Messenger:
The fourth Expedition Yellowstone trip for Challis Elementary School sixth-grade students was another resounding success and teacher Pam Wilson already is planning next year’s trip.
Students Callyn Zollinger, Parker Banks and Aurora Sunday showed up with posters and other props to thank school board members for authorizing the trip. They made their expedition to the nation’s first national park in October.
Challis elementary students have made a good impression on Yellowstone National Park staff and Yellowstone Forever officials, which is why that foundation repeatedly approves the school’s application and provides a partial funding scholarship.
North Custer volunteer firefighters needed
From the Challis Messenger:
Challis needs more volunteer firefighters, North Custer Fire Chief Launna Gunderson said last week. So do the departments in Clayton and May, which are chronically short of volunteers, she said.
Challis has lost three key firefighters in the last year and that hurt, Gunderson said. The department, under Challis Fire Chief Ray Varney, is down to 16 active firefighters, 15 of whom were in town and responded to a Dec. 14 fire that destroyed the home of Clayne and Liz Baker. Gunderson says she needs about 30 volunteers in the event the department has to respond to two structure fires simultaneously.
Gunderson is still working to pinpoint the source of the fire at the Baker house. She expects to have a report after the first of the year.
Lewisville to hold hearing for setback, tree removal
From the Jefferson Star:
The city of Lewisville will hold a public hearing in February to hear the residents' opinions regarding the city’s 90-foot setback requirement.
During the Dec. 12 City Council meeting, Mayor George Judd said he and other city officials have received numerous complaints about the building setback of 90-feet from the centerline of the road, a majority of residents are saying that distance is too far back.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, the council discussed potential solutions to appease the residents while also providing a sufficient setback. It was concluded that since it is a land-use matter, the conversation should be up for public discussion.
District 251 approves restrictive covenant, negotiate sale of property
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved the declaration of a restrictive covenant to restrict any type of business that is not compatible with schools or is a danger to students to build on the old junior high school property lots after they are sold.
According to the covenant, no portion of the property can be used for sexually oriented businesses including adult entertainment or adult material; businesses manufacturing or selling alcoholic beverages including breweries, bars, cocktail lounges, nightclubs or liquor stores; businesses selling marijuana or products and paraphernalia ancillary to the common use of marijuana including smoke shops.
Furthermore, businesses trading in automotive or large machinery sales or maintenance including gasoline and fuel stations, automotive repair shops and car washes; dry cleaners; dumps; junkyards; waste disposal; and businesses in heavy industry or manufacturing also will be prohibited.
“The foregoing restriction is for the benefit of and runs with the Restricted Property, and is binding upon Declarant, its affiliates, and all successive owners and occupants of the Restricted Property,” the covenant states.
The board unanimously approved the restrictive covenant.