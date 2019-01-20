Editor’s note: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Volunteers help stranded hunter get out
From the Challis Messenger:
Volunteers from the Challis unit of Custer County Search and Rescue found an overdue elk hunter in the Donkey Hills area of the Pahsimeroi and Little Lost River valleys and helped him get his pickup out last week.
Searchers were called out at 6:50 a.m. Jan. 7 after Idaho Falls resident Spence Moreau’s family reported him missing. Moreau, 24, an experienced hunter and outdoorsman.
Apparently Moreau had shot an elk and was driving to retrieve it up the Dry Creek drainage of Little Lost River Valley, near the area where the Pahsimeroi transitions into the Little Lost valley. A tire blew out and Moreau’s pickup got stuck, according to Challis search and rescue unit commander Dustin Webster.
Search and rescue volunteers Johnny Gilbert, Larry Garey and Scott Lamb responded with personal pickups and ATVs, said Webster, with additional help on the ground from John Beer, an Idaho Department of Fish and Game conservation officer, and in the air from pilot Pete Nelson of Middle Fork Aviation. Nelson spotted Moreau’s pickup and notified the ground team.
Animal sanctuary has rescued 379 animals
From the Challis Messenger:
Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary has rescued 379 animals since the facility opened on 10 acres north of Challis in July 2017.
At the end of 2018, the private, nonprofit no-kill animal shelter had received nearly $143,000 in grants and donations, logged nearly 2,000 volunteer hours and found homes for 207 dogs, 164 cats, four rabbits and three horses, founder and CEO Tirzah Stuart reports in her latest newsletter.
Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary staff, board members and other volunteers will host the third annual fundraising dinner, auction and dance March 16 at the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center in Mackay.
HIAS is looking for a volunteer photographer to come in once a week to photograph adoptable animals.
Rigby Chamber preparing for yearly events
From the Jefferson Star:
The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is beginning to plan for annual events this year after announcing event dates during the Jan. 9 chamber meeting.
Brandy Anderson said the Farmer Merchant Banquet will be held on either March 6 or 7. Ginger Crystal said the Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 20 and Stampede Days will be held June 22. Hot Classic Nights will take place on an undetermined date in July and the Early Iron Festival will be in August.
Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said Jefferson County Lake will feature a new community event on June 22 called “1,000 Lights.” She said the event will tentatively be from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature 1,000 floating lanterns on the lake.
The county’s Independence Day celebration will be June 29. The “Your Best Self Triathlon” will take place on July 6, and the Buddies Not Bullies Car Show/Fall Festival will be held Sept. 14.
The Jefferson County fairgrounds will host a Renaissance Fair on Aug. 2, 3 and 4. The Jefferson County Fair will be held Aug. 14-17. Lastly, Midnight Madness is scheduled for Dec. 6.
No bids received for
school property
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved Director of Business Bryce Bronson’s recommended to sell lot 8 of the old junior high school property at whatever price the market will bear after receiving no bids for the property.
According to Idaho Code 33-601, no real property of the school district can be sold for less that its appraised value. However if no satisfactory bid is made and received, the board may proceed under its own direction to see and convey the property for the highest price the market will bear.