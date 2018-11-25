EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Challis draft trails plan nearing completion
From the Challis Messenger:
Planning for the development of a connected system of trails in Challis will continue, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said last week. Construction of the first trail will begin in the spring.
The National Park Service agreed to continue providing technical assistance to the city and the Bureau of Land Management for another year so the trails planning effort can continue, he said. Neither the city nor the BLM has to spend any money on the planning effort.
Barrett represents the city in a group of volunteers from various groups and entities who pulled together a year ago to begin work on a trails plan. The committee came together after Barrett and Katy Kuhnel of the BLM talked about a trails effort. He credits the volunteers for sticking it out for a year, remaining enthusiastic, attending meetings and wanting to continue with the effort.
Due date for city bills to change
From the Challis Messenger:
A couple of financial changes are coming soon that are related to the city’s water and sewer billing system.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said a frequent complaint of residents is that city bills have been due on the fifth of each month while other utility bills in Challis are generally due between the 20th and 25th of the month. So, the city is adjusting its billing cycle to match the other entities.
Steps leading to the change begin in December, Barrett said. By February, bills will be mailed the first week of each month, reflecting water and sewer usage for the prior month. Customers must pay their bills by around the 25th of that same month from now on.
Veterans, community members recognized at annual banquet
From the Jefferson Star:
The Rigby Middle School Commons held more than 50 Jefferson County residents Nov. 10 in observance of the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 Veterans Banquet, where members of the community were recognized for service.
The event featured more than a dozen residents recognized for various actions in the community, countless door prizes awarded to onlookers and seven hot ticket items that included multiple firearms, a quilt and fishing equipment.
The fried chicken, potatoes and gravy, salad and cake dinner was catered by the Rigby Broulims while the entertainment for the evening was provided by the Rigby High School Jazz Band.
Post Commander Roy Gibson, who also served as master of ceremonies, bestowed the Veteran of the Year award to Vietnam War Veteran Dan Sawinsky.
Commissioners approve funds for grant application
From the Jefferson Star:
The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the allocation of $10,000 for the application of a Federal Disaster Relief Grant Nov. 5, that if approved would be utilized for raising and armoring the road near Kettle Butte Dairy.
Prior to approving the allocation of funds, The Development Company’s Community and Economic Director Ted Hendricks explained the importance of the county getting the pre-application submitted, indicating that if the pre-application is approved, it is likely that the county would receive the grant.
Hendricks explained that they’ve looked at the possibility of applying for two grants. One is a $500,000 grant that is issued from the State of Idaho. The other is a $3 million grant from the Seattle Economic Development Administration.
If the county is awarded the grant, it would receive the funds until late in the 2019 fiscal year, or early in the 2020 fiscal year.