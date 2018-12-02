EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Contaminated romaine may have sickened local girl
The same strain of E. coli bacteria that caused the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to issue a nationwide food safety alert just before Thanksgiving warning people not to eat romaine lettuce likely caused the illness that threatened the life of a 7-year-old Pahsimeroi Valley girl last month.
Quincy Smith is feeling better now, her blood pressure has dropped enough to take her off some medication and she’s resumed home school classes.
The CDC has reported 32 people in 11 states became sick from eating contaminated romaine lettuce in October. Thirteen people were hospitalized and one patient suffered hemolytic uremic syndrome as Quincy did.
Challis High School inducts 11 into National Honor Society
Eleven Challis High School students were inducted into the Leah O’Keefe chapter of the National Honor Society in a Nov. 13 ceremony.
Applicants must have a GPA of at least 3.5. A faculty council reviews applications based on the four qualities deemed vital by the honor society — scholarship, leadership, character and service.
New members are Ashley Hancock, Austin Ollar, Jaylyn VanSchoiack, Austin Anderson, Charles Bullock, Kingston Anderson, Tessa Gregory, Emma Lloyd, Jessi Farr, Jazmine Rivera and Zoe D’Orazio.
Jefferson superintendent search underway
The search for Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Superintendent Lisa Sherick’s replacement is underway.
The position was posted shortly after the District No. 251 Board of Trustees meeting Nov. 7 and is expected to remain posted until Dec. 31.
After the deadline for applications passes in late December, qualified applicants will begin the interviewing process sometime in January, 2019. According to the superintendent search brochure, a candidate will be selected in February.
Sherick announced her plan to retire Jan. 4, 2019 after more than 32 years in the field of education including more than four years as the superintendent of the district.
Local municipalities receive more than $35,000 in grants
Four Jefferson County agencies received CHC Foundation grants this fall that ranged from $3,000 to $20,000.
The four include the Rigby Senior Citizens Center ($8,521), the City of Rigby ($3,500), Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 PTO ($20,000) and the City of Lewisville Library ($3,000).
The Rigby Senior Center decided to purchase a new stove with the funds that is expected to be delivered and installed in a couple weeks.
Rigby Deputy City Clerk Angie Hill said the $3,500 will be used to purchase new roll gates at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds as well as new steel barn doors.
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Executive Assistant and Board Clerk Monica Pauley said the $20,000 grant was written for Roberts Elementary School playground equipment. This $20,000 is in addition to the $40,000 that was allocated from the recently passed school bond.