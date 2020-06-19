Mark Fuller, an Idaho Falls attorney and chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, announced Friday that he would seek to become the state party chairman. Raul Labrador, the current chairman and former Idaho representative to the U.S. House, announced Friday that he would not seek reelection.
Fuller has headed the Bonneville GOP for four years. He was named Outstanding County Chairman by the state party this year.
"The Republican platform is our strongest tool in preventing the constant creep of progressive liberalism into every aspect of our lives," Fuller said in a news release.
In the release, Fuller touted his conservative positions on abortion, taxes and gun rights.
A new chairman will be elected by the state party at its convention in Nampa, which will be held June 25-27.