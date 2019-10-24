Teens go there to get lost, kids to pet the animals and bounce, and adults to pick out the perfect pumpkin.
Matriarch and co-owner Deby Infanger said the New Sweden Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch just west of Idaho Falls is meant to give families a fun farm experience.
“I’m really focused on making sure it is a good experience for the families that visit,” Infanger said. “I can trust that my family knows what my vision is for the place. It's worked so far.”
New Sweden Farms has been getting people lost in corn mazes for three seasons now. They feature two mazes each year, an easy one and a harder one.
Young parents, Barrett and Heather Villiers were just finishing up their tour of the easy corn maze Friday evening with an infant and small daughter.
“Last year it was harder,” Barrett Villiers said. “We came earlier in the day this year so we could enjoy it in the light.”
Another visitor standing next to the corn maze entrance said, “I had to go in and find my lost wife.”
The harder maze attracts teenagers, particularly when it’s dark, Infanger said.
“It's fun for people who want a challenge,” she said. “I think people are crazy that come out and do it in the dark, but they love it. Most everybody carries a phone that has a built-in flashlight. They don’t want it lighted, they like it dark. There's a map at the beginning of each one. People take a picture of it.”
Infanger said the easy maze is called Find Your Family.
"It's pretty easy to go through,” she said. “We have a QR code if you’re interested in learning more about your family. There's a free app that you can connect with to help you connect with your family. Like a little family history thing.”
The farm also features a giant bounce house and giant jump pillow, a corn cob “beach,” a snack shop, events building and animals to pet, including goats, ducks, geese and rabbits. There are three horses for kids and adults to get a short ride on and, of course, pumpkins for sale.
Starting Thursday, wagon rides around the farm and through the maze will be “haunted” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We put spooky things in the maze,” Infanger said. “The wagon ride goes through the corn. And we have creepy things in there and creepy people that jump out. Haunting the wagon ride is the next big thing. It will probably be our busiest time if the weather cooperates.”
She said the weather has been challenging this fall, putting a damper on business.
“It’s mostly crummy but when you have a good day, you have a good day,” Infanger said. “I can’t complain, I’m trying not to complain. You can’t change the weather by complaining, right?”
The farm and maze are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and most of the day on Saturday; closed Sundays. Cost is $5 for age 3 to 17, $10 for 18 and older. Youth and adults are $5 on Tuesdays and Wednesday. Family discount passes are available.