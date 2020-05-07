Friends of Idaho State Parks kicked off a fund to pay for restoration efforts at the City of Rocks National Reserve where vandals tagged historic sites with spray paint.
Sometime during April 21, vandals spray painted graffiti in black, white and pink colors over emigrant signatures and prehistoric pictographs on Camp Rock at the City of Rocks. The signatures, written with wagon wheel axle grease, were left by resting emigrants from the mid 1800s passing through on the California Trail.
National Park Service agents are investigating the crime.
The City of Rocks and adjacent Castle Rocks State Park near Almo in south-central Idaho are overseen by both the National Park Service and Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Both places are known for an abundance of tall granite spires and formations first named as a “City of Rocks” by passing emigrants on their way to the California Gold Rush. The sites now attract rock climbers, hikers and campers.
The new restoration fund hopes to raise $5,000, the estimated cost of safely removing the graffiti from the rock. The fund is named in honor of John Freemuth, a Boise State University professor and noted expert in public lands issues who recently died.
To contribute to the fund, go to Friends of Idaho State Parks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IdahoFriends/.