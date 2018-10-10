BLACKFOOT — Supporters of a Bingham County sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the line of duty have started numerous fundraising efforts to help aid him in his recovery.
Several online and in-person donation methods have been established for Sgt. Todd Howell, and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a fundraiser dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 North Ash St.
The Blackfoot Fire Pipes and Drums and the Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes and Drums will perform at the event and will have their merchandise available for sale with all proceeds benefiting Howell and his family. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and will include a menu of hamburgers and fries, chicken-fried steak and fries and roast beef and potatoes.
In terms of donations, friends and colleagues can visit any Zions Bank Branch and donate in the name of Todd Howell. Donations also can be mailed to Zions’ Blackfoot branch at 1350 Parkway No. 1, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221. Donations in Howell’s name can also be made via PayPal by contacting gaustin@co.bingham.id.us.
A GoFundMe account established on Sept. 27 in Howell’s name was $2,105 toward a $5,000 as of Wednesday morning. A post accompanying his account indicated Howell’s wife, Kathy, is taking time off of work without pay and is now “his primary support and caretaker while he is on this long road to recovery.” The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/shot-in-the-line-of-duty.
Howell was shot in the line of duty on the night of Sept. 21 outside of a Firth home while confronting a suspect in recent Bonneville County armed robberies, 22-year-old Juan Santos-Quintero, of Idaho Falls.
Santos-Quintero faces two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer, one count of aggravated battery against a peace officer and unlawfully possessing a firearm. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of being a habitual offender in the state of Idaho.