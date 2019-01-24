The community is rallying around the family of a Blackfoot man who died following a head-on collision in North Dakota last week.
An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family of Bryan Ray Walker, 30, who died on morning of Jan. 17.
The fatal crash took place near Mandaree, North Dakota. The Associated Press reports that the driver of a pickup slid on an icy patch in the road while negotiating a curve and ended up in the opposite lane. The vehicle then collided with Walker, who was also driving a pickup.
Walker died while he was being flown to the nearest hospital, according to the GoFundMe site, www.gofundme.com/bryan-walker-memorial-fund.
Walker had been working in North Dakota for the past five years, the site states.
“Bryan was a very hard working father and husband spending months away to provide for his family that he loved very much,” according to the website. “They were his whole world.”
Walker, whose funeral took place in Blackfoot on Wednesday, left behind a wife and four children. Now community members are doing what they can to help them at this difficult time.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 55 people had donated a combined $5,470 to the GoFundMe site.
Organizers say all of the funds will go to the family to help during “what will be the hardest days of their life.”
“We encourage all to please support the family of a man who sacrificed so much for his family,” the GoFundMe site states.