The delighted screams of children, flying airplanes, the spinning Eli wheel and carnival music filled the air at the grand opening of Funland at the Zoo on Saturday evening in Tautphaus Park.
City Council members passed out 800 free bags of popcorn and organizers sold 600 “all-you-can-ride” wristbands to kick-off the event.
“It’s been a magical place in our community since 1947,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “… We are now today, embarking upon what we are believing will be the next 75 years. With the help and support of many who have refreshed and renewed this location, we’ve been able to add the sparkle back into Funland so that it can once again shine as a city gem.”
Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm thanked the Funland Restoration Committee, led by Dana Kirkham, for its their work to bring back Funland at the Zoo.
“Since the city purchased Funland (in 2019), the city has allocated more than $230,000 so far, just to the infrastructure improvements and the renovations that have happened here,” Holm said. “… We’ve done a lot of updates to infrastructure underground. We made it safer, more user-friendly, ADA accessible and more accessible for our entire community.”
Holmalso honored the contributions of Leo Larsen, who ran Funland for 50 years, and Ann Rehnberg, who owned it for nearly two decades after purchasing it in 2000, for their contributions to the city and to Idaho Falls youth.
Organizers assembled a 75th anniversary time capsule that will be buried under a circular, engraved stone at the center of a 2,000-brick medallion. The time capsule, which will be opened 75 yearsfrom now, contained a Squishmallow, pictures, city facts, Saturday's Post Register, and an iPhone with photos of the evening for future generations to enjoy.
“My favorite ride was a train one and the carousel,” said 6-year-old Harvey Sondrup who donated his own money to purchase a brick with a smiley face to support Funland.
Idaho Falls resident Claire Pincock is excited to pass on memories of Funland to her children.
“I remember coming here with my parents, sitting by my dad on the Eli wheel, and going with my sister in the octopus and being scared out of my wits at 5 years old,” Pincock said. “… It just reminds me of my childhood.”
Funland at the Zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day. Tickets are $1 apiece. Two tickets are required for the train and airplane rides, and three are needed for the Eli wheel, carousel and octopus.
The final details are still being added to the amusement park. A new neon sign will be installed this week, and organizers hope that the community will rally around and support the reconstruction of a mini golf course.
“The way we measure the success of Funland is with smiles and with memories,” Casper said. “I’m grateful to see young people here today, because that’s where the payback comes.”
