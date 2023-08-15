The delighted screams of children, flying airplanes, the spinning Eli wheel and carnival music filled the air at the grand opening of Funland at the Zoo on Saturday evening in Tautphaus Park.

City Council members passed out 800 free bags of popcorn and organizers sold 600 “all-you-can-ride” wristbands to kick-off the event.


