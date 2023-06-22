The whirls, twirls, spins and thrills of Funland at the Zoo will be returning to Idaho Falls this summer. About 25 volunteers worked together Thursday to help prepare the park for its reopening.
“We’ve been working on it for about two and a half years now,” said Theresa Flannery, treasurer of the Funland Restoration Committee. “The first year was raising the money to get all of the rides revamped.”
The Eli Wheel, Octopus, carousel, kids’ train and airplane swing rides will be ready for operation later this summer.
“We have all the same rides that were there, but the safety standards are a little better than they used to be,” Flannery said.
The attractions are historic in nature and are being lovingly restored. The airplane swing is constructed of “gasoline drop tanks from B-17 bombers in World War II,” according to the Funland at the Zoo Twitter account. Meanwhile, the carousel dates back to the 1940s.
Flannery also clarified that the Eli Wheel is not a Ferris wheel.
“Eli and Ferris were opposing companies, so this is an Eli Wheel,” she said. “ It is one of the oldest in the nation to be in its original location."
City officials have yet to announce the official reopening date, but plan to sell $10 wristbands that offer unlimited rides the evening of the ribbon cutting.
“This is a big moment for our city,” said David Pennock, director of the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. “ This thing has been running since 1947. To have it shut down for a few years, to make this (renovation) happen — that’s never happened. … People will be proud of what’s happened to this treasured community venue.”
In February, the city of Idaho Falls contracted with Amuse LLC to update Funland’s historic rides and prepare them for a new generation of riders, the Post Register reported previously.
“We brought in a professional company that works at Six Flags and some of those big amusement parks and gets all their rides up to spec every year,” Flannery said. “They came in and they did refurbishes on all of our rides — got us some new parts, new pieces, told us what to do and trained our guys.”
Thursday’s volunteers from Keller Williams Realty planted four truckloads worth of annual flowers, shoveled gravel, dug trenches, trimmed the grass, placed landscaping fabric and helped spruce up the surrounding park area.
In the future, Funland plans to install a second, larger train ride that fits entire families — winding around the other rides and into the zoo. Organizers also intend to bring back a 18- hole mini golf course, a $200,000 project, and are raising money by selling sponsorships for individual holes.
“There’s a five-year plan for all the different pieces that we want to get in,” Flannery said.
The City of Idaho Falls purchased Funland in 2019, and it is now run under the auspices of the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.
The Kookaburra Kafe intends to expand into one of the log homes on site, providing food and drinks for Funland visitors.
The individual horses on the carousel will also be painted two at a time as sponsors become available, Flannery said.
For longtime Idaho Falls residents, the park brings back a rush of nostalgia from fun summer afternoons.
“I was born and raised in this area and have so many memories being here as a child, as well as my kids, bringing them here to enjoy it,” said Steven Hatch, a realtor with Keller Williams.
