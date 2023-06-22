Funland renovations
Buy Now

Volunteers from Keller Williams Realty plant flowers and install landscaping at Funland at the Zoo on Thursday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The whirls, twirls, spins and thrills of Funland at the Zoo will be returning to Idaho Falls this summer. About 25 volunteers worked together Thursday to help prepare the park for its reopening.

“We’ve been working on it for about two and a half years now,” said Theresa Flannery, treasurer of the Funland Restoration Committee. “The first year was raising the money to get all of the rides revamped.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.