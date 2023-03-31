A time portal is nestled next to the Idaho Falls Zoo in the southwest portion of Tautphaus Park.

Entering Funland, families can step back in time and ride the same small-scale amusement rides — the carousel, train, planes, Octopus and Eli Wheel — that have brought smiles to generations of visitors. Several of the park's rides date to the 1940s.


thumbnail_DSC01470.jpg

thumbnail_DSC01470.jpg

Funland at the Zoo received its newest steam engine train Monday. The park has been home to two previous trains, both of which have since brok…

