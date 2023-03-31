Funland's carousel is believed to be the West's only Allan Herschell company wood carousel that is both original and verified in its original location, according to a 2020 article in Idaho Falls Magazine.
David Pennock, director of Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, said he is excited to get people back in the Funland amusement park and making memories. The park has been closed since 2019 for renovations.
David Pennock, director of Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, stands with Funland's newest train, one that Pennock hopes will be around for the next 75 years.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
The Eli Wheel, what most people would think of as simply a "Ferris Wheel" is original to the park and was a ride built and installed by the Eli Bridge Company in 1947.
A time portal is nestled next to the Idaho Falls Zoo in the southwest portion of Tautphaus Park.
Entering Funland, families can step back in time and ride the same small-scale amusement rides — the carousel, train, planes, Octopus and Eli Wheel — that have brought smiles to generations of visitors. Several of the park's rides date to the 1940s.
A multipronged effort is underway to refurbish, preserve and even improve the city's beloved Funland amusement park.
Small amusement parks such as Funland once dotted the nation's communities, including Pocatello and Boise. A similar attraction, Beverly Park in Los Angeles, helped inspire Disneyland. But today, just a handful remain, down from a post-war high of about 500. Funland is the only remaining park of its type in Idaho.
Many Idaho Falls residents feel it's important to keep Funland in place. In 2016, as city officials and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department worked to create the Tautphaus Park master plan, polling and resident feedback showed a strong public desire to improve on and preserve the historical park.
Acting on the residents' desires, the city purchased Funland in 2019 and embarked on a yearslong restoration and improvement process. City officials had hoped to reopen the park in 2022 for its 75th anniversary, but lingering pandemic-related supply chain issues and delays thwarted that plan.
In February, the Idaho Falls City Council took a big step toward the park’s highly anticipated grand opening, which officials hope will occur this year, by approving an agreement between the city and Amuse LLC to inspect and repair the park's rides and put them in safe, operational condition. The awarded amount came with an agreement to not exceed $97,240. The expenditure is coming from $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated to Funland at the Zoo.
Once it reopens, Funland will operate under the umbrella of the Idaho Falls Zoo, hence the moniker Funland at the Zoo.
"You have got rides in here that have been functioning since 1947," Zoo Director David Pennock said. "It's time to have a good look at what's happening in there, see if it is safe, see how it's working, what needs fixing, and a big part of that is bringing in a team of highly skilled professionals that have done this in amusement parks all over the world."
Funland got another boost on Monday when its new miniature steam engine train arrived. It's the third such train in the park's history.
According to the Funland website, the park was created by Western Amusement Company — made up of Dr. G.B. Crabtree, Joe Gesas, and Brad Minor — which secured the lease from the city for the space to create Funland, promising two fully operational carnival rides and a concession stand by the spring of 1948.
Shortly afterward it was sold to Leo Larsen and his family, who owned and operated it for more than 50 years. When Larsen retired at the turn of the century it nearly closed and there were concerns the rides would be sold off before Ann Rehnberg purchased the park and operated it until it was sold to the city.
"The history of the park is one of the great things about Funland,” Pennock said. “The Funland project is great, it encapsulates the history of our community from 1947 on, but it's not just Idaho Falls history. Why Funland was created and what it is all about reflects what was happening across the entire country. This wonderfully nostalgic, charming little amusement park is a piece of U.S. history."
Funland was created at a time of optimism as the nation had exited the depths of the Great Depression, less than a decade earlier, and as it emerged from World War II.
Given the park's age, the work to bring it up to snuff is extensive. Electric lines, which have long spanned between poles, have been trenched into the ground and new electric panels were installed. New asphalt has been laid and the park is being completely refinished and brought to current code.
"When people come back to Funland, they will know they are coming back to a park where every nook and cranny has been inspected by someone who really knows what they are doing," Pennock said. “We are trying to set up Funland so that it will run another 75 plus years into the future, so now is the time to really go through it with a fine-toothed comb."
The work comes with a price. In addition to the COVID-19 stimulus funds a local group is fundraising in the community.
A volunteer group led by Committee Director Dana Kirkham has been largely responsible for the fundraising and vision development of the restoration project. It has been selling bricks and sponsoring carousel horses and Eli Wheel carriages to help raise funds.
"I think there are several different reasons for getting involved and they are different for everyone on the committee," Kirkham said. "For myself, I love the sense of place it provides. I love that Funland can be a conduit of past, present and future, connecting families through several generations as they spend time here in different decades."
Kirkham reveled in the thought that a grandparent could bring their grandchildren to the park, creating memories for the newcomers but reliving past memories for the old — the idea that the grandchild could someday bring their children to the park, to a space that had been enjoyed by those who came before them.
Pennock said the project will do far more for the community than just simply re-opening the amusement park with refurbished rides and better sidewalks.
"The things that I love so much about Funland is that it is one of those magical projects that are significant for so many reasons,” Pennock said. “First, it is a wonderful piece of history, a historical preservation project, but then it preserves the wonderful and unique personality of our city. It's important for the financial strength of the zoo and intensifies the quality of life in our community. So, you take those four things — history, cultural personality of our community, the financial vitality of the zoo and the quality of life of our community members — and you find that there are not many projects that can hit all four at once and also be so perfectly aligned with the sentiments of our citizens. It is a special thing.”
