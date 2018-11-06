With the majority of counties in District 35 reporting, Republican Rod Furniss is expected to win the representative seat for the position B seat over Democrat Jerry Browne.
As of 11 p.m., Furniss is leading in the votes with 7,687 votes compared to 1,643 votes for Browne.
"I'm grateful for all the people that have helped me and supported me during this campaign. The support I've received has been wonderful," Furniss said.
Furniss, who lives of Rigby, is the first-time representative for the house seat. Furniss defeated incumbent Rep. Karey Hanks in the Republican primary election in May. He currently serves on the precinct committee for Jefferson County and previously worked as an insurance broker and as the former president of Idaho Insurance and Financial Advisors.
"I'm ready to help with health insurance issues or budgeting and business issues. I'm waiting for the speaker to assign me to to those committees," he said.
Jerry Browne is running for a house seat in the district for the third time. He was a candidate for District 35B in 2010 before withdrawing from the race and was defeated in District 35A in the 2012 election. Browne works as a farmer in Moore and was a vocal advocate for the Proposition 2 expansion of Medicaid during his campaign.
District 35 represents four counties in eastern Idaho — Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson. Republican Jerald Raymond is running unopposed as the representative for the district's position A seat.