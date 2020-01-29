A new business is coming to the Grand Teton Mall, but it won’t fill the 73,000-square-foot space that had been occupied by Sears until it closed last year.
A new family game center is coming to the mall in mid-February. Ka-Ko Jo’s is moving into the former Hallmark location located between the Macy’s and Barnes & Noble stores.
Ka-Ko Jo’s is a “family fun center” with locations in both Greeley, Colo. and Casper, Wyo. Managers are planning a soft opening the week before, in order to ensure games are in working order before hosting a grand opening for the city.
Ka-Ko Jo’s in Idaho Falls will feature 45 arcade games activated through a swipe card, bounce house, play area, and virtual reality equipment with more than 300 virtual games. Ka-Ko Jo’s also offers birthday party events.
Sean Kennedy, who owns the company with his wife Bobbi, chose Idaho Falls after looking for an area that was in need of an arcade center and was a “hub city,” with visitors coming in from both near and far. They began the process of acquiring the location last August. The Grand Teton Mall was what Kennedy considered a “healthy” mall, with high shopping numbers and close to full tenant capacity.
“My wife and I fell in love with Idaho Falls when we visited. Everyone there was really welcoming and seemed genuinely excited about the idea of a Ka-Ko Jo’s coming to the area,” Kennedy said.
Ka-Ko Jo’s is named after the Kennedys’ two children, Kaden and Koen, who both have “Jo” in their middles names.
Work on Ka-Ko Jo’s has been underway for two weeks. The walls have been painted in bright blues, greens and oranges. The first few games were moved in Wednesday and the rest will follow this weekend.
Ka-Ko Jo’s Regional Manager Levi Benjamin recently hired a local general manager. No other employees have been hired, but Benjamin plans to have the general manager do that soon.
“It’s nice to let the general manager design their own team,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin said the new family fun center won’t just be for kids.
“Our motto is ‘limitless fun for everyone,’” Benjamin said. “We want to get people of all ages in the door and having fun.”