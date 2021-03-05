The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a garage fire Thursday evening that left a juvenile injured and caused $175,000 in damage.
The firefighters and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the home at the 5000 block of East Scorsby Avenue at around 6:25 p.m. The residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived. A news release states the minor's injuries were not serious, and that no one else was injured in the fire.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the garage. The fire reportedly started when gasoline spilled onto a hot motorcycle engine. The blaze, fueled by gas and propane containers, consumed the garage, two vehicles and an ATV.
"Safety reminder: Always turn off equipment and let it cool down before handling gasoline," IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon wrote in a news release. "When handling gasoline do so in a well-ventilated area and don’t smoke, use matches, lighters or other ignition sources anywhere around the gasoline."