Mountain West Electric will close Garfield Street on Monday near the intersection with Royal Avenue, a city of Idaho Falls news release said.
The street will remain closed for four days for trenching and back-filling in preparation for the installation of a new HAWK pedestrian signal, the release said. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, but residents will have access to their homes.
Work will continue until the end of August with additional short road closures during that time to allow for the safe removal of existing light poles, the release said. New light poles will be installed during the evening hours (6 p.m. to 7 a.m.) when there is less of an impact to motorists.