Update
A gas pipeline that was severed by a construction crew this morning has been repaired in the 1300 block of Southeast Bonneville and emergency crews have cleared the scene paving the way for residents to return to the area.
A contractor apparently working on private residence accidentally severed a main gas line to the neighborhood, prompting Idaho Falls Police and Fire to clear the area until gas crews could respond to turn off the gas and repair the broken line.
Intermountain Gas crews responded and were able to shut off the gas in the neighborhoods and then repair the broken line. Nearby residences that had been evacuated were cleared by police, fire and gas crews and residents returned to their homes shortly before noon.
Original story
At approximately 9:45 a.m. construction crews near the address of 1385 Southeast Bonneville apparently severed a gas main that is forcing the evacuation of nearby neighborhoods.
Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire are on scene and have ordered a Reverse 911 alert to nearby neighborhoods to evacuate while gas company crews work to repair the broken line.
The evacuation area includes from Ponderosa Drive to Jupiter Drive between Southeast Bonneville and 15th Street. There is no estimated time for repairs at this time but crews are on scene working to secure the area and repair the damage.
More information will be available as progress is made to repair the broken line and will be posted when available.