With a state average regular gas price of $4.62 per gallon, it would be expected that Idaho residents would be hesitant to travel for Memorial Day weekend, but that is not the case.
More than 39 million Americans planned to travel for the holiday, and 224,000 of those are Idahoans, according to a AAA Idaho news release. The number of Idahoans expected to hit the road this weekend is 22,000 more than a year ago when the per gallon price was about $1 lower. Those choosing to travel this weekend are feeling the effects of higher gas prices, whether they decide to fly or drive.
“Whether you’re taking a road trip or catching a flight, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel all spring from the same source — crude oil. Expensive fill-ups, cruises, and airline tickets are hitting everyone hard, but we’re just getting to the unofficial start of summer travel, and most people aren’t ready to give up on their vacation plans just yet," AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said in the release.
Gas prices vary across the state. The most expensive Idaho city to gas up in is Coeur d'Alene, with an average regular price of $4.73 per gallon. Idaho Falls has the state's lowest average regular gas price at $4.44 per gallon.
Regular gas prices are more than $2 higher this year compared to Memorial Day in 2020, when the price at the pump was only $2.14 per gallon as much of the nation was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationwide, the number of Memorial Day travelers this year is up 60% over 2020.
Memorial Day weekend travel could clog up roads more than usual, so drivers are reminded to drive safely and obey all traffic laws.
The drastic increase hasn't stopped Idaho Falls residents from taking their RVs on the road. Local RV stores such as Camping World and Bish's RV reported little to no change in sales caused by the gas inflation. On Thursday, Bish's RV workers themselves began to leave the office and travel for the holiday, according to its front desk workers.
Other businesses, such as Iron Horse RV and Trailers, a new RV dealer, opened its doors ahead of Memorial Day on purpose. The RV storefront held its grand opening in Rexburg on May 6. As the store has been open for less than a month, Iron Horse RV and Trailers employees said they couldn't make any distinctions about gas prices affecting its sales.
AAA Idaho suspects that travelers may stay closer to home this weekend. Idaho ranks 19th in the U.S. for most expensive gas. Neighboring states Washington, Oregon and Nevada have average gas prices towering over $5 per gallon, and California is at more than $6 per gallon.
At the Exxon off of I-15 at exit 116, Sandpoint resident Don Soderbloom stopped to fill up his Thor Motor Coach Challenger RV. Having already driven eight hours, Soderbloom still had 10 more to go.
"We are headed to Flagstaff for a family reunion since it's the holiday weekend," Soderbloom said as he was cleaning the RV's mirrors.
The staggering gas prices did not stop his plan to visit family.
"Well they are definitely up. It is going to cost a whole lot more this time to visit my family in Arizona," Soderbloom said with a laugh. "But I think it is important to visit them. The family we are going to see is getting up there in years."
Soderbloom finished filling his tank with gas priced at $4.54 per gallon and started driving south on I-15.
"In our research, we learned that, of the people who had already booked a vacation this summer, 50% will not cancel those plans. It doesn't matter what gas is doing price-wise," Conde told the Idaho Press. "So it just tells you that there's a certain amount of stickiness, there's some stubbornness that, even though prices are high, people are thinking that they're going to make some other change, maybe drive less in their everyday life, to still make that vacation possible."
Idaho Falls residents can find the cheapest regular gas at the Chevron on 1st Street, Costco and Sam's Club. These three locations have regular gas for $4.34 per gallon.