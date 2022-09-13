A long-awaited bike park in Idaho Falls is opening this weekend.

Volunteers and organizers from the Snake River Trails Alliance constructing bike trails at Gem Lake Bike Park have completed a one-mile perimeter trail at the park and organizers are celebrating with a bike social event from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this Saturday at the park located at 2761 West 49th South.

