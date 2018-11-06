Donnelly Republican Terry Gestrin will continue to serve as the representative for District 8A, after winning about two-thirds of the vote, according to unofficial election results Tuesday.
As of 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, Gestrin received 7,906 or 76 percent of votes, defeating Jon Glick (D), who received 2,421 votes.
District 8 consists of Boise, Custer, Gem, Lemhi, and Valley counties.
Gestrin has served in the House of Representatives since 2012. A consistent conservative voice in the House, Gestrin received the "Award for Conservative Excellence" in 2018 from the American Conservative Union. Gestrin campaigned for Highway 16 improvements and water resources.
"The state has allocated most of the available water in the Snake River basin," he told the Idaho Press in a Q&A. "New industry and a growing population require water which is a finite resource. I support conservation and groundwater recharge. The state is building more sites for recharge during the winter and spring runoff and not sending all the water down river."
Democrat Jon Glick worked as a mental health counselor for three decades. He campaigned heavily for Proposition 2 for Medicaid expansion. He also advocated for access to public lands and establishing public preschool and early childhood education.