Avoid the camping crowd with these area events.
Field of Honor Memorial
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the seventh annual Field of Honor Memorial is on display at Russ Freeman Park, 1290 Science Center Drive. This weekend commemorates veterans, service members and first responders with patriotic music and programs. Admission is free. The display and a variety of activities will run through Monday. For a full schedule, to donate or for additional information, visit fieldofhonor.net.
Nature Walk
The Memorial Day Nature Walk is at 11 a.m. at Harriman State Park in Island Park. Participants walk with a master naturalist to learn and identify various wildflowers and other features at the park. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com, @harriman.park.
Lego Day
Barnes and Noble, 2300 E. 17th St., holds Lego Day the last Saturday of every month at 2 p.m. Lego Day allows children and parents to create along other attendees. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com, @harriman.park.
Henry's Lake Opener
Drift Lodge & Fly Shop at 4771 N. Highway in Island Park holds their Henry's Lake Opener from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fishing enthusiasts are welcome to come share their stories, visit vendors and participate in a raffle supporting the Henry's Lake Foundation. Bill Schiess is also in attendance signing his books and sharing a few stories of his own. Visit facebook.com, @DriftLodge.