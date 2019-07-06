Renaissance Fair
Today is the last day to attend the 2019 East Idaho Renaissance Fair. The event runs from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. north of Yellowstone Bear World, 5925 South 4300 West in Rexburg. This family friendly event immerses attendees into a medieval world with vendors, performances, music and dance. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Admission is $8 for participants 12 and older and $6 for children 4-12. Children under 4 are admitted at no charge. Visit renaissancefaireidaho.com for tickets, directions and information. Information is also available by calling 208-534-6109 or emailing info@renaissancefaireidaho.com.
SCCA autocross event
The Eastern Idaho Region of the SCCA holds a autocross event today and Sunday at Bonneville High School, 3165 E. Iona Road. Spectators are welcome, and the first car is out at 10 a.m. For participants, registration runs from 7-9 a.m. to be followed by a course walk and driver’s meeting. Visit facebook.com/EIRSCCA for more information or to view registration costs.
Bear Aware Day
The Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park hosts Bear Aware Day from noon-3 p.m. In attendance is Idaho Fish and Game and the U.S. Forest Service with games, crafts and displays about bears. Regular zoo admission fees apply. Admission fees are $7.50 for adults (13-61); $6 for seniors (62-plus); $4.50 for ages 4-12; and free for children under 3. Visit idahofallszoo.org or call 208-612-8552.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.
‘60 Years of Barbie’
The Collector’s Corner Museum’s feature exhibition is “60 Years of Barbie” to commemorate the popular toy commodity, along with its permanent display of more than 125 collections. This exhibit runs through Aug. 24 at 900 John Adams Parkway. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 4. Call 208-528-9900.
‘Archimedes: Science and Innovations‘
The Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibition, “Archimedes: Science and Innovations,” is open at 200 N. Eastern Ave. This exhibit celebrates Archimedes, the Greek mathematician whose inventions changed the course of human history, and showcases over 60 items, including reconstructions of former technology. The museum is open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.