It’s a good time to take the family out to experience the friendly side of Halloween with the Pumpkin Walk kickoff event, Pumpkin Hollow or Pumpkin Fest in the Upper Valley.
Pumpkin Walk
The city of Ammon’s third annual Pumpkin Walk begins at McCowin Park. This year’s event will have 34 themed displays by local organizations. The kickoff event runs from 1-4 p.m. today with family friendly entertainment, face painting and more. Displays are available from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. The Pumpkin Walk continues through Oct. 31, concluding with the Ammon Fire Department Trick-or-Treat at 6 p.m. that night. Admission is free. Visit cityofammon.us.
Pumpkin Fest
At 3179 South 4000 West in Rexburg, all ages are welcome to attend the Pumpkin Fest from 4-8 p.m. Pumpkin Fest runs 4-8 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays in October. There are no frights, just lights, pumpkins, displays and more. Children under 11 are $5; participants 11 and older are $2. Visit rexburgstation.com.
Pumpkin Hollow
Lighthouse Montessori School’s Pumpkin Hollow runs from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays in October at 756 S. Foothill Road. The event includes hay rides, a haunted forest and straw maze. Admission is $5. Visit facebook.com/lighthousems.
Book sale
Friends of the Blackfoot Public Library hold a used book sale from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 157 N. Broadway. There is a large variety of books available. Proceeds benefit the library. Call 208-785-8628.
Country performance
Dave Stamey performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. Tickets range from $10-$20 and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com or by calling 208-317-5508. All seats are reserved.
Zumba class
Blue Barn Fitness hosts a Zumba Master Class with ZJ Courtney Ackerman from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Iona Community Center, 3548 N. Main St. All skill levels welcome. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call 208-589-7443 for tickets.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.