Clay Studio
Dustin Thompson’s Clay Studio is from 1-4 p.m. at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. Participants will learn about the pottery wheel, hand-building techniques and the glazing process. This class is geared for attendees 16 and over. Pre-registration is suggested as class sizes are limited. The cost is $15 for TAM members and $20 for non-members. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Dive In Movie
“Hotel Transylvania 3” is screening at the Wes Diest Aquatic Center, 149 Seventh St., at 6 p.m. This family friendly event allows attendees to relax in the pool while watching the film. Admission fees are $4 for age 13 and older, $3 for 4-12 and $2 for children under 3. All attendees under 8 must have a supervising adult in the building, and attendees under 5 must be accompanied by an adult while in the pool and locker rooms. Refreshments are available. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/665/Dive-In-Movies.
Miami Saxophone Quartet
The Winter Jazz Festival concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. The headliner is Miami Saxophone Quartet, joined by the Sound Alliance jazz band. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. Visit byui.edu/tickets or call 208-496-3170 for tickets.
‘Newsies’
Idaho Falls School District 91’s 38th annual Musical is at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. today at Compass Academy Auditorium, 955 Garfield St. The show is also presented at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. This year, the Broadway musical “Newsies” is performed by students grade 7-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
Gardening classes
“Seed Matters with Casey O’Leary: Seed Saving 101” is in Room 211 of the Center for Higher Education Building at University Place, Science Center Drive, and runs from 10 a.m.-noon. At 1:30 p.m., “Seed Saving 201: Beyond the Nitty Gritty” begins and runs until 4 p.m. O’Leary is the founder of Snake River Seed Coop. These forums discuss the basics of seed saving. The secondary session takes a more in-depth look into the topic. Admission is free to the first session; the second session is $10 to attend. Visit ifcga.org, call 208-524-0383 or email growifcga@gmail.com.