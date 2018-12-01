Our community doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the arts. Visit the local art museum and get ready for Christmas, or view the performances of professionals in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” or the Dancing with the Blackfoot Stars amateurs.
Art Museum events
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., has free admission today, sponsored by The Post Register. The museum is hosting three exhibits: the feature exhibit “ART Collective” is a collaboration of work by Idaho art organizations, groups and guilds, sponsored by the Bank of Idaho; “The Art of Helen Farrell” is in the Corridor Gallery, which includes work that plays with scientific and artistic ideas; and the annual ARTmart shopping event in the Studio Gallery.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Diane Earnest holds an Elves Workshop for children 6-8. This event allows kids to create art gifts. Prior registration is required. The cost is $25 for TAM members, $30 for non-members.
Clay Studio with Dustin Thompson is from 1-4 p.m. This popular class allows participants to explore pottery with a pottery wheel, hand-building and glazing. Open to any skill level. Class size is limited, and prior registration is required. The cost is $15 for TAM members and $20 for non-members.
Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Ballet
The Idaho Falls School of Ballet presents “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” featuring Rix Stix Percussion, vocalist Melissa Bowman and dancers Annie Browne and Nic Gili. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Tickets are $12. Children 12 and under are admitted for $8. Visit idahofallsarts.org for tickets.
Dancing with the Stars
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center’s annual Dancing with the Blackfoot Stars “Celebrate the Season” begins at 7:30 p.m. at 870 S. Fisher St. Partnered with a United States National Formation Championship professionals, eight local residents (Jan Simpson, Ashlee Howell, Lauren Murdoch, Jana McBride, Brian Kress, Magic Smith, Joe Abercrombie and Dr. Bryce Moser) have compiled performances to be judged by an audience vote. Tickets range from $10-$20 and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com or by phone, 208-317-5508.