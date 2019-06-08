Skandinavian Midsommar Celebration
The annual Skandinavian Midsommar Celebration begins at 1 p.m. at Sealander Park, west end of St. John Road (65th South) in New Sweden. Along with folk dance and music, participants are asked to bring flowers and foliage to decorate the Midsommar pole at 1 p.m. At 5 p.m., pole raising commences with dancing. There is a potluck, and attendees are asked to bring a themed dish. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. No disposal is available at the park. Call David Sealander for more information at 208-522-1022.
Free Fishing Day
In attempts to help beginning anglers, Idaho Department of Fish and Game holds several Idaho events in conjunction with Free Fishing Day. Free Fishing Day allows anglers to fish Idaho waters without a license; rules and regulations are still in effect. Fish and Game employees are in attendance at the following locations to help with loaner gear and how to catch a fish: Bannock Reservoir (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Edson Fichter Pond (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), Kelly Park Pond (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Grace Fish Hatchery (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Becker Pond (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Trail Creek Pond (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Rexburg City Ponds (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Mill Creek Pond (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Sawtooth Kids Pond (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), Blue Mountain Meadow Pond (8 a.m.-noon) and Kids Creek Pond (8 a.m.-noon). Fish and Game has stocked ponds prior to this event at the locations listed at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking.
Makers Market
The Blackfoot Makers Market returns to Paisley Cakes, 1800 E. Airport Road, Blackfoot. The market is held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and hosts area businesses who handcraft their products. Featured items include art, wares and decor. Most vendors only accept cash. The Makers Market will also be held July 13 and Aug. 10. Visit tinyurl.com/y2gmq42y.
Alex Boyé
Alex Boyé performs at 7:30 p.m. at Brigham Young University Idaho’s Hart Auditorium, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. Boyé performs gospel music infused with R&B, pop and African beats. Cost is $10 for BYU-Idaho students, $20 for general public. No children under four. BYU-Idaho’s classroom dress is required. Tickets can be purchased at byui.edu/center-stage/alex-boye. To read updated news or listen to music from Boyé, alexboye.com/news.